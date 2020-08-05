NCPERS and NAIC Announce Partnership to Connect Leading Institutional Investors with Top Investment Talent

WASHINGTON, Aug. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems (NCPERS), the premier trade association for public sector pension funds, which represents approximately 500 public plans and over $4 trillion in institutional assets, and The National Association of Investment Companies (NAIC), the industry association and largest network of diverse-owned private equity firms and hedge funds, jointly announced today that they have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to collaborate on a broad range of initiatives to drive positive, transformative change in the institutional investment industry.

Under the terms of the MOU, NCPERS and NAIC will leverage their respective areas of expertise to pursue strategic partnership opportunities, facilitate greater levels of engagement between their networks, and co-develop timely and relevant content. Capitalizing on NCPERS' standing as a thought leader in the institutional investment industry and NAIC's position as the premier organization in the diverse alternative investment managers space, this effort is aimed at significantly increasing the understanding of the value created by diverse alternative asset managers and building stronger relationships and engagement between the two member groups.

"I can't be more pleased to announce this strategic partnership between our two organizations," said Hank Kim, executive director & counsel for NCPERS. "I look forward to working collaboratively with Bob and NAIC to bring this agreement to life. Our collaboration will promote diversity & inclusion and help our fund members to achieve their investment goals."

"This agreement will bring tremendous added value to both NAIC and NCPERS membership," says Robert L. Greene, NAIC President & CEO. "With diverse-owned firms managing only 1.3 percent of the investment industry's $69 trillion in assets despite a long history of superior performance, collaborations such as this will help pave the way to a truly inclusive financial services industry."

About NCPERS: The National Conference on Public Employee Retirement Systems (NCPERS) is the largest trade association for public sector pension funds, representing more than 500 funds throughout the United States and Canada. It is a unique non-profit network of public trustees, administrators, public officials and investment professionals who collectively manage more than $4 trillion in pension assets. Founded in 1941, NCPERS is the principal trade association working to promote and protect pensions by focusing on advocacy, research and education including e-learning for the benefit of public sector pension stakeholders.

About NAIC: Celebrating 50 years of advocacy and performance, the Washington, D.C.-based National Association of Investment Companies is the trade association for and largest network of diverse- and women-owned private equity firms and hedge funds. NAIC's membership is comprised of more than 90 firms that collectively manage over $165 billion in institutional assets.

