NCPTF to Host Annual International Training Conference for Investigating Human Trafficking and Child Exploitation Cases

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., May 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Child Protection Task Force (NCPTF), the premier nonprofit organization that assists law enforcement in time-sensitive, challenging human trafficking and child exploitation cases, today announced its 2021 International Training Conference will take place from June 21-25, 2021 to share tactics and the most up-to-date insights in solving challenging cases.

NCPTF Annual International Training Conference is the premier training and community event for investigators from agencies of all sizes to learn investigation tactics from experts in legal strategy, open-source intelligence (OSINT), dark web, and other technologies necessary for the fight against human trafficking and child exploitation.

"The conference creates a space for state, local, and federal law enforcement to collaborate, share tactics, tips, and tools within the community," said Kevin Metcalf, NCPFT's President. "It is an extremely impactful tool for furthering our community's capabilities to solve time-sensitive cases involving missing and exploited children across the world."

Conference attendees will learn about areas of expertise needed to fight modern-day digitally-mediated crimes. It is the only place for investigators to hear from leading speakers across all sectors, with session topics including:

Identifying and legally requesting records for mapping and analysis

Conducting location-based investigations with no suspects

Tracking cryptocurrency and leveraging OSINT tools and skills

Non-profit innovations

Survivors perspective

In February 2021 alone, the NCPTF assisted on 118 cases, adding tens of thousands of hours of high-level casework the organization has done since its inception. The conference brings organizations from the public, private and nonprofit sectors to share strategies to investigate human trafficking and child exploitation.

About NCPTF

The National Child Protection Task Force, a registered 501c3, was founded to provide detectives, analysts, and officers access to investigative expertise and resources unavailable or under-funded in most law enforcement organizations. Our Task Force members volunteer their time to any agency -- small or large, international or local -- on critical, time-sensitive cases focusing on human trafficking, child exploitation, and missing persons cases. We come from all walks of life and professional backgrounds, but we are united in our belief that we have a responsibility to make society a better place for everyone, especially our most vulnerable members. Visit us at www.ncptf.org/

