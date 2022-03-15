NCQA Credentialing Accreditation Received by Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services

Includes Sister companies 5ACVO and Primoris Credentialing Network

TULSA, Okla., March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services and its affiliated lines of services, including 5ACVO and affiliated sister company, Primoris Credentialing Network, have completed the lengthy, intricate NCQA auditing process and have received the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) credentialing accreditation.

Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services Receives NCQA Credentialing Accreditation

NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) is the most widely used performance measurement tool in health care.

NCQA's website contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices. NCQA has reviewed and accredited Fifth Avenue Healthcare Service's Credentialing functions only. For complete details on the scope of this review, visit www.ncqa.org.

NCQA President Margaret E. O'Kane states, "Achieving NCQA Credentialing Accreditation demonstrates that Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services has the systems, process, and personnel in place to conduct credentialing in accordance with the strictest quality standards."

How Important is NCQA Credentialing Accreditation?



NCQA Credentialing Accreditation protects patients. It provides a foundation for organizations to employ superior standards for the credentialing of healthcare professionals. The guidelines NCQA sets can help credentialing organizations identify areas for improvement and keep the industry strong.

Without NCQA Credentialing Accredited organizations such as Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services, the industry would be less safe.

What Does NCQA Credentialing Accreditation Mean For Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services?



NCQA Credentialing Accreditation can help credentialing organizations:

Deliver streamlined and precise credentialing: Punctuality and accuracy are crucial aspects that help confirm that only qualified physicians can practice medicine.

Punctuality and accuracy are crucial aspects that help confirm that only qualified physicians can practice medicine. Follow state requirements: A credentialing organization that understands the requirements can adhere to them and operate more effectively and without interruption.

A credentialing organization that understands the requirements can adhere to them and operate more effectively and without interruption. Grow revenue streams and secure new contracts: Accredited organizations can use their status when marketing their services.

Accredited organizations can use their status when marketing their services. Exhibit credentialing programs' qualities to providers, regulatory agencies, and health plans: An organization that demonstrates the industry's best practices can potentially be looked at as a leader in its field.

For more information on NCQA, please visit them online at http://ncqa.org/, Twitter @ncqa, Facebook.com/NCQA.org/ and/or at LinkedIn.com/company/NCQA.

For more information on Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services, please visit FifthAvenueHealthcareService.com or Contact Us.

Media Contact:

Curt Matlach

918-381-3617

[email protected]

SOURCE Fifth Avenue Healthcare Services