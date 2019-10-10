NCQA Rates MeridianHealth among Top-Performing Medicaid Plans in Michigan

DETROIT and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Meridian Health Plan of Michigan, Inc. (Meridian), a WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) company, received an overall score of 4 out of 5 in the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020.

NCQA, a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality, publicly released its 2019-2020 Health Insurance Plan Ratings at healthinsuranceratings.ncqa.org. The annual report rates more than 1,000 commercial, Medicaid and Medicare plans based on consumer satisfaction, prevention and treatment.

NCQA evaluated Meridian's performance based on three areas: consumer satisfaction, prevention and treatment.

Among the highlights, Meridian:

Earned 5 out of 5 – the highest rating in the state – in the public health category of ensuring proper treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), including receiving steroid treatment after hospitalization; and,

Scored 4 out of 5 in several preventive and treatment areas, including monitoring childhood obesity, women's reproductive health, cancer screenings, controlling opioid use at high dosages and smoking cessation.

"Meridian is honored to be recognized as one of the two Medicaid plans in the state that received a 4-out-of-5 rating," said Sean Kendall, Meridian plan president. "These ratings demonstrate how Meridian is helping our members access the right care, at the right time, when they need it most, and reinforces our continued commitment to helping our members live better, healthier lives."

Meridian's Medicaid plan in Michigan has achieved accreditation status of "Commendable" from NCQA.

As of June 30, 2019, Meridian serves approximately 490,000 Medicaid members, 27,000 Medicare Advantage members and 57,000 Medicare Prescription Drug Plan (PDP) members in Michigan.

About NCQA Ratings

NCQA ratings are based on three types of quality measures: measures of clinical quality from NCQA's Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®); measures of consumer satisfaction using Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS®); and results from NCQA's review of a health plan's health quality processes (i.e., performance on NCQA accreditation standards). NCQA rates health plans that report quality information publicly. For a more detailed review of the latest NCQA health insurance plan ratings report, visit: https://www.ncqa.org/hedis/reports-and-research/ratings-2019/.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's website (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

About WellCare Health Plans

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 6.3 million members nationwide as of June 30, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

SOURCE WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wellcare.com

