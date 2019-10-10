NCQA Rates WellCare as Kentucky's Top-Rated Medicaid Plan for Consumer Satisfaction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. and TAMPA, Fla., Oct. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WellCare of Kentucky, Inc., a WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) company and the commonwealth's largest Medicaid provider, earned the highest rating in consumer satisfaction in Kentucky by the nation's top healthcare accreditation organization.

WellCare received an overall score of 3.5 out of 5 – the highest score this year in Kentucky – according to the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) Medicaid Health Insurance Plan Ratings 2019-2020.

NCQA, a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality, publicly released its 2019-20 Health Insurance Plan Ratings at healthinsuranceratings.ncqa.org. The annual report rates more than 1,000 commercial, Medicaid and Medicare health insurance plans based on consumer satisfaction, prevention and treatment.

Among the highlights, WellCare:

Earned more 4 and above ratings than any other managed care plan in the state;

Received the only 4 rating for consumer satisfaction in the state;

Earned a 5 out of 5—the highest rating—for getting medical care quickly and easily, including appointments, preventive care, tests and treatments; and

Scored a 4 out of 5 in member satisfaction with overall health plan services.

"These strong ratings demonstrate WellCare's commitment to helping our members access needed care and services," said Ben Orris, COO for WellCare of Kentucky. "Member satisfaction is crucial because patients are more likely to manage chronic health conditions and reduce unhealthy behaviors when they have positive relationships with their healthcare providers."

WellCare of Kentucky's Medicaid plan has achieved an accreditation status of "Commendable" from NCQA.

As of June 30, 2019, WellCare serves approximately 441,000 Medicaid members, 14,000 Medicare Advantage plan members and 32,000 Medicare Prescription Drug Plan members in Kentucky.

About NCQA Ratings

The NCQA Accreditation ratings are calculated based on Health Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS) scores, Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) scores and NCQA Accreditation standard scores. The NCQA Health Insurance Plan Ratings is considered the most comprehensive evaluation in the healthcare industry.

For a more detailed review of the latest NCQA health insurance plan ratings report, visit: https://www.ncqa.org/hedis/reports-and-research/ratings-2019/.

About NCQA

NCQA is a private, non-profit organization dedicated to improving health care quality. NCQA accredits and certifies a wide range of health care organizations. It also recognizes clinicians and practices in key areas of performance. NCQA's website (www.ncqa.org) contains information to help consumers, employers and others make more informed health care choices.

About WellCare Health Plans, Inc.

Headquartered in Tampa, Fla., WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE: WCG) focuses primarily on providing government-sponsored managed care services to families, children, seniors and individuals with complex medical needs primarily through Medicaid, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Prescription Drug Plans, as well as individuals in the Health Insurance Marketplace. WellCare serves approximately 6.3 million members nationwide as of June 30, 2019. For more information about WellCare, please visit the company's website at www.wellcare.com.

