NCQA Selects Apervita as Beta Partner for eCQM Certification Program

CHICAGO, July 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Apervita , a trusted technology leader in healthcare collaboration for payers, providers, and other stakeholders, today announced that it has been named a beta testing partner for the National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) eCQM Certification Program™.

NCQA, a private, nonprofit organization dedicated to improving healthcare quality, selected Apervita to test how well they calculate eCQMs using electronic clinical data by utilizing NCQA methodology. Apervita was selected for this program as a result of their performance, technical capabilities and for meeting criteria set forth by the NCQA. The goal of NCQA's beta testing program is a more robust, efficient eCQM certification process for NCQA to provide to the healthcare industry.

"Being handpicked to be part of the NCQA beta testing vendor program is a distinct honor for Apervita. This announcement emphasizes how our multi-tenant, multi-affiliate platform helps payers, providers and other stakeholders leverage clinical data in a meaningful way. It also highlights the efficiency of Apervita's CQL measure computation engine, which enables standard measures like CMS' eCQMs and NCQA HEDIS measures," said Kevin Hutchinson, CEO, Apervita. "We look forward to partnering with NCQA in the program and see this as another step in our continued mission of improving the quality and delivery of care through better collaboration between payers and providers."

No stranger to digital quality measurement, in February 2020, Apervita was the first company to certify eCQMs from NCQA using a proprietary Clinical Quality Language (CQL) measure computation engine; and just yesterday they announced they certified for a subset of digital Healthcare Effectiveness Data and Information Set (HEDIS®) measurement with a CQL engine . When implemented properly and in conjunction with a cloud-based platform, CQL helps stakeholders like payers, providers and EHR vendors cut time and effort for measure implementation by upwards of 90%. Because measure specifications are downloaded directly from measure stewards like NCQA and CMS, human variation and potential error are eliminated. Other benefits of CQL include standardization, interoperability and speed and efficiency.

Apervita is currently pursuing 14 measures as part of NCQA's beta-testing program and will certify all the eCQMs eligible for certification this fall. A total of 41 eCQMs are eligible for 2020 NCQA certification; Apervita will certify the remaining 27 eCQMs once available to all other vendors.

By earning eCQM Certification from NCQA, organizations can say their system has undergone the industry's most rigorous assessment. Reporting is more accurate for these systems than systems not certified by NCQA. NCQA's eCQM Certification is precise, automated testing that verifies compliance with eCQM specifications and the ability to report eCQMs using the Quality Reporting Document Architecture (QRDA) Categories I and III.

Apervita is currently sponsoring, exhibiting, and speaking at the NCQA & HL7 Digital Quality Summit , being held online through today. This event is specifically designed to foster engagement and collaboration around innovative advances in digital quality measurement; attendees will work toward advancing these ideas into practice.

About Apervita

Apervita is the trusted healthcare collaboration platform for quality improvement, value-based contract administration and interoperability. We empower payers and providers and other stakeholders to more efficiently and effectively measure clinical and financial performance, improve clinical quality and administer value-based contracts. By providing an independent, secure, trusted platform to perform shared analyses, Apervita uniquely allows stakeholders to gain mutual, continuous clinical and financial insights and integrate those insights in various systems and workflows simultaneously and at scale. Serving more than one in three hospitals in the United States and several nationally recognized health plans, Apervita conducts more than 10 billion value-based computations and insights for our clients every year. The company maintains office locations in Chicago and Boston.

About NCQA

The National Committee for Quality Assurance (NCQA) is an independent, not-for-profit organization dedicated to assessing and reporting on the quality of managed care plans, managed behavioral healthcare organizations, preferred provider organizations, new health plans, physician organizations, credentials verification organizations, disease management programs and other health-related programs.

