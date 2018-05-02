NCRI-US Panel on Iran's Ballistic Buildup

Iran's Ballistic Buildup: The March Toward Nuclear-Capable Missiles will also be released. This NCRI-US unique report provides details on several facets of Tehran's ballistic missile program, including its organization, structure, production, and development infrastructure, launch facilities, and the command centers operating inside Iran.

Panelists:

Ambassador Joseph DeTrani, former Director of National Counter Proliferation Center and Special Adviser to the Director of National Intelligence.

Dr. Olli Heinonen, former Deputy Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), and head of its Department of Safeguards.

Ambassador Robert Joseph, former Under Secretary of State for Arms Control and International Security.

Alireza Jafarzadeh, Deputy Director, NCRI's Washington Office; author, The Iran Threat.

Matthew Kroenig, Associate Professor, Edmund A. Walsh School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University, Senior Fellow in the Brent Scowcroft Center on International Security at The Atlantic Council.

Moderator:

Rebeccah Heinrichs, Senior Fellow, Hudson Institute

Wednesday, May 9, 2018, 10:30 AM-12:00 PM

PLACE: Mayflower Hotel, East Room; 1127 Connecticut Ave NW, Washington, DC 20006

Registration is required to attend this event. To rsvp, please click below:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/45590556582/

Please follow us on Twitter and Facebook

Contact: Ali Safavi, 202-747-7847

These materials are being distributed by the National Council of Resistance of Iran-U.S. Representative Office. Additional information is on file with the Department of Justice, Washington, D.C.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ncri-us-panel-on-irans-ballistic-buildup-300641221.html

SOURCE NCRI-US

Related Links

http://www.ncrius.org

