NCS ANALYTICS PARTNERS WITH DELAWARE OFFICE OF MEDICAL MARIJUANA TO PROVIDE DATA ANALYTICS SERVICES

News provided by

NCS Analytics

12 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

Leading Data Analytics Firm Will Provide Efficient Tools to Support Delaware's Medical Marijuana Program

DENVER, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The State of Delaware's Office of Medical Marijuana (OMM) has partnered with NCS Analytics, a leading high-risk data analytics firm, to provide analytics services for the program's seed-to-sale tracking system. The NCS Platform will leverage proven technology to support OMM's mission of proactive monitoring and enforcement of Delaware's medical marijuana laws and regulations.

"The leading cause of cannabis business failures is over production of product, saturating the market, and depressing prices. The efficiency tools contained in NCS Analytics will guide State policy decisions to ensure safe and reliable products for all medical patients in the State of Delaware," said Paul Hyland, Director of the Office of Medical Marijuana. 

NCS Analytics' platform is an advanced analytical tool that captures, aggregates and analyzes millions of data points as marijuana moves from a plant in the ground and into the final product on dispensary shelves—allowing regulators to process large amounts of data into actionable alerts that flag suspicious activities. The platform will work in conjunction with Delaware's existing seed-to-sale tracking system that regulated vendors are required to report into.

"With our extensive experience working alongside regulatory bodies across the U.S., we are committed to supporting the Office of Medical Marijuana's mission to promote a safe and successful program," said Adam Crabtree, CEO and founder of NCS Analytics. "Data is the backbone of effective regulation, and we look forward to providing valuable insights to the Office of Medical Marijuana."

NCS Analytics offers comprehensive data services for government cannabis regulators across the United States, including Oklahoma, Michigan, West Virginia, Vermont and the California Cannabis Authority. It currently monitors more than 20,000 cannabis licenses nationwide and is recognized as an industry leader in providing data insights to government regulators on the marijuana supply chain. 

About NCS Analytics
Since 2015, Denver-based NCS Analytics has operated under its founding principle of empowering real-time critical decision-making. By aggregating diverse data streams, NCS provides governments and financial institutions with actionable intelligence to monitor and regulate high-risk industries to prevent fraud and reduce risk exposure. NCS solutions bring a new level of refinement and reliable data to emerging industries. For more information, please visit www.ncsanalytics.com.

SOURCE NCS Analytics

