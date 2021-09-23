NCS Analytics unveils the Transparency Project

DENVER, Colo., Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NCS Analytics, the leader in high-risk data analytics, announced today the official release of the Transparency Project. The Transparency Project is a collaborative effort between NCS and its regulatory partners to increase understanding and awareness of the cannabis industry through public data sharing. Regulatory partners will share the interactive dashboard with a variety of data features carefully curated, aggregated, and anonymized to respect individual privacy. The California Cannabis Authority will be the first agency to feature the Transparency Report.



Greg Turner, Executive Director of the California Cannabis Authority (CCA), explained, "The NCS Platform provides our members current, actionable intelligence on commercial cannabis activities in their jurisdictions, allowing them to make decisions quickly, efficiently, and founded on facts. The new Transparency Report from NCS allows CCA and its members to further extend the Platform's value by providing the public valuable insights into commercial cannabis in their communities."

"We are very excited about this release as we believe that transparency is the cornerstone of good government," said Adam Crabtree, CEO of NCS Analytics. "The Transparency Project provides the public with readily available easy to understand data about their local cannabis market. We hope that this will raise awareness locally and increase understanding about this rapidly growing industry."

