NCS Awarded Singapore Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan for its Differentiated Managed IT Services and Market-Leading Position

NCS's breadth and depth of expertise, scalability, and diverse talent pool underpin its success, positioning it at the forefront of evolving market demands and growing its APAC client base

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan recently assessed the managed IT services industry and, based on its results, recognizes NCS with the 2024 Singapore Company of the Year Award. The company is a leading technology services firm with a presence in Asia-Pacific and is a leader in managed IT services for the government and private sector. NCS leverages industry best practices and tailors its managed IT services, to optimize efficiency and meet the varied needs of diverse client segments.

The company offers an end-to-end digital proposition, catering to the unique requirements of government, enterprise, and telco clients.

The company offers an end-to-end digital proposition, catering to the unique requirements of government, enterprise, and telco clients. As Singapore's largest IT services provider1, NCS provides differentiated services, including consulting, application development and management, infrastructure implementation and management, engineering solutions and cybersecurity and digital transformation solutions.

Georgia Edell, consultant at Frost & Sullivan, observed, "As the country's largest IT services provider, NCS has played a pivotal role in digitizing, modernizing, and securing government operations, from providing managed security services for major government agencies to delivering innovative IT solutions for enterprises across the Asia Pacific region."

As a vendor-neutral services provider, NCS works with a partner ecosystem of leading technology players, research institutions and start-ups to support open innovation and co-creation, establishing itself as a visionary partner that can drive transformative change in the country. NCS' breadth and depth of expertise, scalability and diverse talent pool allow the company to stay at the forefront of evolving market demands and drive digital transformation efforts across both public and private sectors.

"NCS' innovative services support Singapore's smart nation vision, and its client ecosystem and trusted partnerships—particularly with the government—enable it to stand out in the country. With its breadth of expertise, scale of operations, and commitment to developing and strengthening local tech talent, NCS positions as a leading managed IT services provider in Singapore," added Georgia. For its strong overall performance, NCS earns Frost & Sullivan's 2024 Company of the Year Award in the Singapore managed IT services industry.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents a Company of the Year award to the organization that demonstrates excellence in terms of growth strategy and implementation in its field. The award recognizes a high degree of innovation with products and technologies, and the resulting leadership in terms of customer value and market penetration.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:

Tarini Singh

P: +91 9953764546

E: [email protected]

About NCS

NCS, a subsidiary of Singtel Group, is a leading technology services firm with presence in Asia Pacific and partners with governments and enterprises to advance communities through technology. Combining the experience and expertise of its 13,000-strong team across 57 specialisations, NCS provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as core offerings in application, infrastructure, engineering and cybersecurity. NCS also believes in building a strong partner ecosystem with leading technology players, research institutions and start-ups to support open innovation and co-creation. For more information, visit ncs.co.

Contact:

Adeline Sim

[email protected]

Omnicom Public Relations Group Singapore

[email protected]

1 NCS ranks #1 in market share based on vendor revenue in the IDC Worldwide Semiannual Services Tracker 2H 2023

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan