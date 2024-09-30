NCS Colour and New Terracotta forge a path to enhanced colour design

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NCS Colour is thrilled to announce a transformative partnership with New Terracotta, merging meticulous craftsmanship with advanced colour technology on the NCS+ platform. This collaboration is set to redefine the landscape of interior design by enabling a digitised exploration for designers, architects and creatives worldwide.

With New Terracotta's tiles available in NCS+, user can create, communicate, and collaborate with precision and ease across colours and materials. Measuring products using the colour language of NCS significantly improves the accuracy of colour and material selection. New design possibilities opens through the logic of the NCS System, enhancing the overall selection process and bridging physical to digital design.

Elevating design with expertise and innovation

New Terracotta stands as a beacon of artisanal excellence, celebrating the natural elegance and variability of handcrafted tiles. Their offerings are a testament to the beauty of imperfection, with each tile featuring unique hues and textures that tell a story of traditional craftsmanship fused with contemporary innovation.

"We are excited to be a part of the NCS community and NCS+ has opened doors for us that we didn't have before – incorporating our products in the creative processes of thousands of architects and interior designers daily," says João Martins, Commercial Officer at New Terracotta.

NCS+ platform: A digital hub for designers

The inclusion of New Terracotta's vibrant tiles on the NCS+ platform enables designers to create, communicate, and collaborate with precision and ease. By searching for specific colors, comparing materials, and harmonizing designs, users can explore the library of New Terracotta's tiles and seamlessly integrate them into their creative process using the NCS System. This enables both aspiring and established designers to create and communicate their vision and collaborate effortlessly on their projects.

"The essence of New Terracotta's tiles enriches our NCS+ platform, bringing an organic touch to our digital realm," says Marcus Mansjö, VP of Product at NCS Colour. "This partnership not only celebrates the beauty of colour but also makes it accessible to the global design community, ensuring every creation can achieve its fullest potential."

About New Terracotta

New Terracotta is a revered manufacturer that epitomizes the art of ceramic tiles. Based in Portugal, their products reflect a profound commitment to colour and quality.

About NCS Colour

NCS Colour® is a global leader in colour communication solutions, based on the NCS - Natural Colour System®. For over 45 years, NCS Colour has provided premium tools and services to industries ranging from Coatings, Automotive, Architecture and Interior design, helping to advance the universal language of colour.

