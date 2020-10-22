NCS Partners With DipJar To Offer A New Giving Option To The Faith-Based Community Which Enables In-Person Giving While Social Distancing

CHESTER, W.Va. and PITTSBURGH, Oct. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In a time of great uncertainty due to COVID-19, NCS announced today its exclusive partnership to offer DipJar to all faith-based organizations to help them collect much-needed funds.

The way people give is changing, and the flexibility of organizations to offer multiple avenues to accept donations is key to their recovery, especially from the decline in contributions over the last several months. DipJar gives organizations a way to stand out and give their donors a memorable giving experience. The connected DipJar device enables cashless generosity for engaging and frictionless donations. It is a plug-and-play device that when powered up, allows donors or members to start 'dipping.'

"While the pandemic may accelerate a longer-term digital transformation, we are seeing that churches and their members are quickly adapting to mobile and virtual giving platforms," said Doug Wright, CEO and President of NCS. "With the addition of online, mobile, and portable DipJar devices, we can help customers keep donations steady during the pandemic and beyond."

The COVID-19 pandemic is causing churches to rethink how to do church. One important area is giving. So when members are gathering in the church or outside in a pavilion, giving with DipJar is made easy, safe, and affordable.

"DipJar has helped thousands of nonprofits raise millions of dollars over the past six years," said Chris Selland, CEO of DipJar. "We understand that now more than ever, organizations are looking for new ways to increase their fundraising, and DipJar helps them do just that."

The DipJar device costs just $299, includes faceplate customization with the customer's logo or artwork of choice. The annual subscription covers the device's wireless LTE connectivity, on-demand support, and access to an online dashboard for visual reporting and analytics.

"The DipJar products will help churches collect more donations now, and well beyond the COVID-19 pandemic," added Selland.

"Customers are looking for blended giving methods that allow them to respond in meeting the needs of all generations. Technology adoption rates have been growing steadily in recent years, and although COVID-19 has accelerated tech usage, NCS will continue providing every available giving option," added Wright.

About NCS

National Church Solutions (NCS) helps tens of thousands of faith-based organizations and hundreds of nonprofit organizations across the country. NCS has been an extension of their teams helping churches to communicate with their members, grow their giving and outreach, and advance a stewardship way of life. NCS helps to build and grow communities, one member at a time. To order a DipJar and for more information about this New or unique Giving Solution, visit NCS at https://www.ncssolutions.org/dipjar

About DipJar

DipJar is changing the game of fundraising through its integrated, highly engaging platform and connected device to create giving moments for charities and causes.

