NCS Pushes the Envelope with UtilityAPI Partnership

DENVER, July 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NCS Analytics is teaming up with UtilityAPI to capture utility usage data to provide an in-depth view of high-risk and cash-intensive businesses. UtilityAPI offers a data exchange platform to access safe, secure, standardized energy data, providing insight beyond the grid edge. By leveraging UtilityAPI data, NCS will enhance the scope and level of detail regulators receive, arming them with the best resources possible to efficiently and effectively monitor high-risk businesses.

"We are beyond excited to be teaming up with UtilityAPI," said Adam Crabtree CEO of NCS Analytics. "One of the biggest challenges with our work is the majority of our data streams rely on self-reported information, but thanks to UtilityAPI, that is changing. Their technology will give us access to data that is significantly harder to manipulate and previously thought to be out of reach. "

"We are thrilled to have the opportunity to partner with NCS," said Devin Hampton, CEO of UtilityAPI. "At UitlityAPI, we are lowering the barriers for access to good energy data, allowing innovative companies to find powerful applications for our tools. That is exactly what NCS has done, we look forward to supporting their work."

About NCS

NCS Analytics was founded in 2015 in Denver, Colorado determined to support banks as well as local and state governments in analyzing high-risk industries through the use of data. By visualizing information, NCS provides actionable results by identifying changes in patterns that are often missed due to the sheer volume of data that is available.

NCS delivers actionable intelligence to all levels of government and financial institutions through their SaaS application, the NCS Platform, as well as through historical auditing support and consulting. NCS Analytics aggregates data from a variety of sources and delivers regulators a comprehensive view into an industry's ecosystem through their cloud-based application. The application and its reporting features were designed to produce insights in a variety of areas within the regulatory compliance space including taxation, banking, public health, and law enforcement quickly highlighting and signaling clients to any issues that may otherwise go undetected.

About UtilityAPI

UtilityAPI is a mission driven software company working to streamline and secure the exchange of energy usage data between utilities, clean energy companies, and other technology providers. Founded in 2014, in Oakland, California, UtilityAPI is removing the roadblocks for a cleaner, more resilient energy sector. Some of the top clean energy and energy management companies use UtilityAPI every day to get the data they need. For utilities and utility vendors, UtilityAPI offers powerful tools for managing the transaction of energy data, while gaining behind-the-meter insights.

Please visit ncsanalytics.com or contact Dani Berger at dani@ncsanalytics.com if you would like more information about this topic.

