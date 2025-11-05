NCS Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Singapore Company of the Year Recognition in the Managed IT Services Industry

NCS is driving digital transformation, resilience, and customer value through comprehensive managed IT services and innovation in Singapore's evolving technology landscape

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that NCS has been recognized for the second consecutive year as the 2025 Singapore Company of the Year in the managed IT services industry for its outstanding achievements in innovation, digital transformation, and customer impact. This recognition highlights NCS's consistent leadership in delivering measurable business outcomes, strengthening its market position, and enabling government and enterprise clients to thrive in a fast-changing digital economy.

"NCS's strong capabilities in managed IT services set it apart as a trusted partner for government and enterprises alike. By embedding AI-driven innovation, automation, and robust cybersecurity into its solutions, NCS empowers organizations to modernize IT operations, improve resilience, and accelerate their digital journeys," said Kenny Yeo, ICT director at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy that emphasizes innovation, strategic partnerships, and continuous people development, NCS has shown an exceptional ability to adapt and lead in Singapore's rapidly evolving technology landscape. Its extensive managed IT services portfolio spans infrastructure, applications, cybersecurity, and engineering, enabling clients to transform legacy IT environments into agile, future-ready ecosystems.

Innovation is central to NCS's approach. The company has embedded automation and AI-driven platforms delivery, enabling predictive monitoring, self-healing infrastructure, and streamlined support. Through collaborations with global technology providers such as AWS, Microsoft, SAP, and ServiceNow, NCS expands its service portfolio and accelerates time-to-value for clients.

NCS's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its leadership in the managed IT services industry. Its customer service model, built on dedicated account management, specialized delivery teams, and 24/7 support operations, ensures consistent, reliable, and high-quality outcomes. By leveraging deep local insights and tailoring solutions to regulatory and business contexts, NCS has successfully enabled government agencies to enhance citizen engagement and enterprises to achieve operational excellence.

Frost & Sullivan commends NCS for setting a benchmark in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's innovation pipeline, customer-first culture, and ability to align with national initiatives such as Singapore's smart nation agenda reflect its strong positioning as a transformative leader in the IT services sector.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Company of the Year recognition to a business that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition acknowledges forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

About NCS

NCS, a subsidiary of Singtel Group, is a leading technology services firm with presence in Asia Pacific which partners with governments and enterprises to advance communities through technology. Combining the experience and expertise of its 13,000-strong team across 56 specializations, NCS provides differentiated and end-to-end technology services to clients with its NEXT capabilities in digital, data, cloud and platforms, as well as core offerings in applications, infrastructure, engineering and cybersecurity. NCS also believes in building a strong partner ecosystem with leading technology players, research institutions and start-ups to support open innovation and co-creation. For more information, visit ncs.co.

