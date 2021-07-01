NCS SubSea awarded 4D P-Cable UHR deep-water monitor survey in US Gulf of Mexico

NCS SubSea has been awarded a 4D P-Cable Ultrahigh Resolution (UHR) monitor survey in the deep-water US Gulf of Mexico. Tweet this

"We are delighted to be awarded the latest 4D monitor project for this multi-year reservoir monitoring campaign, " said CEO Larry Scott. "The project will be the 4th P-Cable UHR seismic survey over this field. We look forward to delivering data with excellent signal to noise characteristics for even the deepest reservoir targets, that are over 2.5 kilometers below the mudline. Given the ability of P-Cable to safely acquire targeted seismic data over both injector wells and producing wells in close proximity to oilfield infrastructure, we see this application as a tremendous growth opportunity for NCS SubSea."

About NCS SubSea

NCS SubSea is a premier global provider of navigation, positioning and ultrahigh resolution (UHR) 2D/3D/4D marine seismic services to the Offshore E&P, Renewables, Construction and Carbon Capture, and Storage industries.

NCS SubSea provides precise, reliable data to their client's for the purpose of reducing risk and making informed, timely decisions. Focused on quality, safety, reliability, efficiency, timeliness, cost-effectiveness, and environmental stewardship, NCS SubSea leads their industry in providing products and services that meet or exceed client expectations.

For more information, visit www.ncs-subsea.com

Contact: Wes Roberts, [email protected]

SOURCE NCS SubSea

