NCS Technologies, Inc. Resells Roboze 3D Printing Systems

Roboze solutions use super polymers and composite materials for the creation of finished parts where failure is not an option. Super polymers may replace metal parts because they are highly resistant to chemicals and corrosion, lightweight, and are electrically insulating. Roboze systems have proven to be ideal for use in aerospace, medical, oil and gas and electronics applications.

Roboze ARGO SERIES 350/500 3D Printers meet the needs of industrial manufacturing, solving common problems such as process repeatability, accuracy and the production of high performance polymers and materials. Argo solutions are advanced additive manufacturing systems developed to streamline production processes, save time and reduce costs. With Roboze's ARGO solutions, you can optimize the supply chain via 3D printed parts by producing finished components at scale using the highest performing, high temperature, composite materials and super polymers.

"NCS is delighted to partner to Roboze, a company recognized around the world for its technology innovation and its blue chip partner ecosystem," said Joe Andrews, Director, NCS 3D Print and Services. "Their leadership in super polymers and composite materials technologies opens up new opportunities for us within the federal government, military, and with medical markets."

"We are proud to collaborate with NCS to serve the American Defense, Aerospace and Medical industries. ARGO SERIES represents a step forward to bring manufacturing back to America, producing extreme end use parts with the highest performing composites and super polymers, even for metal replacement applications," said Alessio Lorusso, Roboze CEO and Founder.

NCS now offers 3D Printing solutions using plastic, metal, composite materials and super polymers from several vendors for the creation of prototypes and finished parts meeting nearly all requirements.

NCS Technologies is a computer designer and manufacturer, system integrator, OEM computer reseller and engineering services organization located in Gainesville, VA. We provide innovative computing and printing solutions to government agencies, the military and commercial markets.

For More Information:

John Callahan

Vice President, Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE NCS Technologies, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ncst.com

