NCSBN Award Ceremony to Honor Outstanding Nurse Regulators

CHICAGO, May 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NCSBN will recognize its dedicated and exceptional membership and guests at its annual awards ceremony during the NCSBN Annual Meeting and Delegate Assembly, held in Chicago, Aug. 21-23, 2019.

Specific award recipients include:

Elizabeth Lund, MSN, RN, executive officer, Tennessee State Board of Nursing, will be honored with the prestigious R. Louise McManus Award. Individuals receiving this award have made sustained and significant contributions through the highest commitment and dedication to the mission and vision of NCSBN.

Fred Knight, JD, board staff, Arkansas State Board of Nursing, will receive the Meritorious Service Award, which is granted to a member for significant contributions to the mission and vision of NCSBN.

Ingeborg "Bibi" Schultz, MSN, RN, CNE, board staff, Missouri State Board of Nursing, will receive the Exceptional Contribution Award, which is given for significant contribution by a member who is not a president or executive officer and demonstrated support of NCSBN's mission.

The Alabama Board of Nursing will be awarded the Regulatory Achievement Award that recognizes the member board or associate member that has made an identifiable, significant contribution to the mission and vision of NCSBN in promoting public policy related to the safe and effective practice of nursing in the interest of public welfare.

In addition, service awards will be given to the following executive officers of nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs):

Five Years

Margaret Cooke , PhD, RN, RM, executive officer, Nursing and Midwifery Council of New South Wales

Ruby Jason, MSN, RN, NEA-BC, executive director, Oregon State Board of Nursing

Tanya Vogt, executive officer, Nursing and Midwifery Board of Australia

10 Years

Anne Coghlan , MScN, RN, executive director & CEO, College of Nurses of Ontario

20 Years

Kimberly Glazier , MEd, RN, executive director, Oklahoma Board of Nursing

Shirley Brekken, MS, RN, executive director, Minnesota Board of Nursing

About NCSBN

Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN's membership is comprised of the NRBs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 26 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

Mission: NCSBN provides education, service and research through collaborative leadership to promote evidence-based regulatory excellence for patient safety and public protection.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

