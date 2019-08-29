NCSBN Considers Pertinent Association Business with its Members at its 2019 Annual Meeting

CHICAGO, Aug. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN®), www.ncsbn.org, met in Chicago, Aug. 21-23, 2019, to consider pertinent association business with its members. There were 60 member nursing regulatory bodies (MNRBs) represented by delegates.

NCSBN Board of Directors President Julia George, MSN, RN, FRE, executive director, North Carolina Board of Nursing, noted, "We had a very productive meeting this year with an open exchange of ideas with all of our members. Our thought-provoking presenters and keynote speakers challenged us to never rest on our laurels, but to march boldly toward our future."

Highlights of some of the significant actions approved by the MNRBs:

Approval of strategic initiatives for the years 2020–2022;

Approval of the Puerto Rico Board of Nursing as an associate member of NCSBN;

Approval of the Spanish General Council of Nursing as an associate member of NCSBN;

Adoption of the 2020 NCLEX-PN® Test Plan

About NCSBN

Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN's membership is comprised of the NRBs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

Mission: NCSBN empowers and supports nursing regulators in their mandate to protect the public.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

