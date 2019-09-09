NCSBN Elects New Members to its Board of Directors and Leadership Succession Committee

CHICAGO, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NCSBN Board of Directors President Julia George, MSN, RN, FRE, executive director, North Carolina Board of Nursing, announces new members of the NCSBN Board of Directors who were elected during the 2019 Delegate Assembly, held in held in Chicago, Aug. 21-23, 2019.

Those elected include:

Treasurer

Adrian Guerrero, CPM, director of operations, Kansas State Board of Nursing, was elected Treasurer. He previously served as Area II director from 2017-19. He also served as chair of the Nursys® Committee and as a member of both the Fraud Detection Committee and the Nursys® Advisory Panel.

Area I Director

Cynthia LaBonde, MN, RN, executive director, Wyoming State Board of Nursing, was reelected Area I director.

Area II Director

Lori Scheidt, MBA-HCM, executive director, Missouri State Board of Nursing, was elected Area II director. She previously served as director-at-large from 2016-19. She also served as chair of the Fraud Detection Committee and Member Board Agreement Review Committee, and on the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC) Administrators Executive Committee.

Area III Director

Jay P. Douglas, MSM, RN, CSAC, FRE, executive director, Virginia Board of Nursing, was elected Area III director. She was previously appointed to fill an unexpired term as Area III director in 2018. She also served as director-at-large on the NLC Administrator Executive Committee and vice chair of the Interstate Commission of NLC Administrators from 2017-2018.

Area IV Director

Valerie J. Fuller, PhD, DNP, AGACNP-BC, FNP-BC, FAANP, FNAP, board president, Maine State Board of Nursing, was reelected Area IV director. She previously served as chair of the APRN Education Committee and as a member of the Advanced Practice Committee and the APRN Distance Learning Education Committee.

Director-at-Large

Anne Coghlan, MScN, RN, executive director and CEO, College of Nurses of Ontario, was appointed by the NCSBN Board of Directors (BOD) to fill the vacancy created by the election of Scheidt.

NCSBN delegates also elected members of the Leadership Succession Committee (LSC):

Area I Member – Gretchen Koch, MSN, RN, policy analyst, Oregon State Board of Nursing

Area III Member – Sara Griffith, MSN, RN, regulation consultant, North Carolina Board of Nursing

The NCSBN BOD also appointed Member-at-Large positions to the LSC:

Shirley Brekken, MS, RN, FAAN, executive officer, Minnesota Board of Nursing

Greg Kohn, MM, board member, Wyoming State Board of Nursing

Sherry Richardson, MSN, RN, CMSRN, board staff, Tennessee State Board of Nursing

About NCSBN

Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN's membership is comprised of the NRBs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

Mission: NCSBN empowers and supports nursing regulators in their mandate to protect the public.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

