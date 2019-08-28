NCSBN inducts 13th group of Fellows of the NCSBN Institute of Regulatory Excellence (IRE)

CHICAGO, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Council of State Boards of Nursing (NCSBN®), www.ncsbn.org, inducted its 13th group of Fellows of the NCSBN Institute of Regulatory Excellence (IRE) during the NCSBN Annual Meeting and Delegate Assembly, held in Chicago, Aug. 21-23, 2019.

The IRE began in 2004 with the purpose of providing boards of nursing (BONs) with high-quality regulatory education, expanding the body of knowledge related to regulation through research and scholarly work, developing the capacity of regulators to become expert leaders, and developing a network of regulators who collaborate to improve regulatory practices and outcomes.

The 2019 class of Fellows includes:

Bonnie Crumley Aybar, MSN, RN, CPAN , New Hampshire Board of Nursing

Jackie Baer, DNP, APRN, FNP-BC, South Carolina Board of Nursing

Denise Benbow, MSN, RN, Texas Board of Nursing

Tammy Buchholz, MSN, RN, CNE, North Dakota Board of Nursing

Janeen Dahn, PhD, FNP-C, Arizona State Board of Nursing

Diana Heywood, MN, RN, College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba

Karl Hoehn, JD, Washington State Nursing Care Quality Assurance Commission

Leanne Matthes, MA, College of Registered Nurses of Manitoba

Angela McNabb, MN, RN, CPMHN, College of Nurses of Ontario

Renata Neufeld, MPA, College of Licensed Practical Nurses of Manitoba

LaDonna Patton, MSN, RN, CEN, Alabama Board of Nursing

Janice Penner, MSN, RN, British Columbia College of Nursing Professionals

Kristie Oles, EdD, MSN, RN, Ohio Board of Nursing

Jimmy Reyes, DNP, AGNP, RN, Iowa Board of Nursing

About NCSBN

Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN's membership is comprised of the NRBs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

Mission: NCSBN empowers and supports nursing regulators in their mandate to protect the public.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

