NCSBN Nursys e-Notify Database Reaches Milestone of One Millionth Nurse Enrolled

CHICAGO, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The NCSBN Nursys e-Notify database has reached the milestone of enrolling one million nurses by institutions. Powered by U.S. nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs), Nursys® is the only national database for verification of nurse licensure, publicly available discipline and practice privileges for registered nurses, licensed practical/vocational nurses and advanced practice registered nurses provided directly by participating NRBs and designated by them to be primary source equivalent.

The mission of NRBs is to protect the public's health and welfare by overseeing and ensuring the safe practice of nursing. NRBs achieve this mission by outlining the standards for safe nursing care and issuing licenses to practice nursing. They monitor licensees' compliance to jurisdictional laws and when necessary take action against the licenses of those nurses who have exhibited unsafe nursing practice.

"This public protection service was envisioned by NCSBN Member NRBs several years ago with support from the NCSBN Board of Directors and NCSBN management. We are extremely pleased to be celebrating the success of their vision," comments, Nur Rajwany, MS, NCSBN chief information officer.

With the Nursys e-Notify® system, institutions that employ nurses or maintain a registry of nurses, now have the ability to receive automatic licensure, publicly available discipline and practice privileges notifications quickly, easily, securely and free of charge.

Institutions do not have to proactively seek licensure or publicly availably discipline information about their nurses because that information will be sent to them automatically. This data include nurse licensure expirations, upcoming renewals and any public discipline action from the organization's jurisdiction and others. Learn more, watch a video demo, or enroll for this free service as an institution at www.nursys.com/e-notify and select "As an Institution."

Individual nurses can also benefit from self-enrollment in e-Notify. In just a few minutes, nurses can self-enroll into and receive licensure status updates, and create and manage multiple license expiration reminders. Keeping on top of license status can help nurses prevent fraudulent licenses or certificates being issued in their names. Creating an account is free, quick and easy. Self-enroll at www.nursys.com/e-notify and select "As a Nurse" to complete the registration process.

About NCSBN

Founded March 15, 1978, as an independent not-for-profit organization, NCSBN was initially created to lessen the burdens of state governments and bring together nursing regulatory bodies (NRBs) to act and counsel together on matters of common interest. It has evolved into one of the leading voices of regulation across the world.

NCSBN's membership is comprised of the NRBs in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, and four U.S. territories — American Samoa, Guam, Northern Mariana Islands and the Virgin Islands. There are three exam user members. There are also 27 associate members that are either NRBs or empowered regulatory authorities from other countries or territories.

Mission: NCSBN empowers and supports nursing regulators in their mandate to protect the public.

The statements and opinions expressed are those of NCSBN and not individual members.

