NCSOLUTIONS TEAMS UP WITH AMAZON ADS TO BRING CPG BRANDS AN ENHANCED UNDERSTANDING OF THE CUSTOMER JOURNEY FROM AD TO PURCHASE

NEW YORK, Oct. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NCSolutions (NCS) , a leading company for improving advertising effectiveness for the consumer packaged goods (CPG) ecosystem, today announces the availability of its CPG Insights Stream solution in Amazon Marketing Cloud (AMC), the privacy-safe data clean room technology from Amazon Ads. The availability of NCS CPG Insights Stream outcome data sets in AMC enhances the capabilities for advertisers to measure the impact of their media beyond Amazon.

Through this expanded collaboration, advertisers can now access the NCS CPG Insights Stream, a new Paid Feature (beta) subscription in Amazon Marketing Cloud, to measure the impact of their advertising beyond the Amazon store and power marketing strategies with newly available analyses. The NCS service, launched in 2023 to cloud-based clean room environments, offers privacy-safe household purchase insights for use in clean rooms and other data-secure environments.

"Founded almost 15 years ago to bridge the gap between advertising and sales outcomes for brands, NCSolutions has remained committed to this goal," said Dan Malmed, chief revenue officer at NCS. "Today's announcement with Amazon Ads is a natural evolution of that promise and one that meets the moment of an increasingly complex customer journey. The platform's CPG advertisers now have a tool to help them fully understand the impact and value of their Amazon advertising across the market, and the insights to further enhance outcomes."

This new collaboration makes it easier for advertisers to answer strategic business questions, including:

How does my Amazon Ads investment impact my Share of Wallet (SoW)? ( Campaign Sales Attribution )

) How does a specific Amazon Ads brand marketing campaign affect sales that occur beyond the Amazon store? ( Campaign Sales Attribution )

) How does our household penetration for a specific product compare to competitors? And how does my Amazon Ads campaign impact my household brand penetration? ( Campaign Sales Attribution)

Which brands and sub-brands sell better through Amazon Ads versus beyond the Amazon store? ( Advertising Analytics )

) How do multi-channel Amazon Ads campaigns contribute to conversion? ( Campaign Sales Attribution )

) What is the best path to purchase beyond Amazon Ads conversions? (Advertising Analytics)

Advertisers have a need to understand the full impact of their advertising on any given service. Eighty-two percent of marketers say it is very important to understand the sales impact across all offline and online stores when advertising with retailers, according to a recent NCS and CMO Council Survey.1 Additionally, over half (53%) of consumers report seeing a product ad by one retailer but purchase the item at another.2

"We're excited to see how advertisers use the new NCS CPG Insights Stream to better understand their full-funnel marketing investments," said Alan Lewis, director of product for Amazon Marketing Cloud, Amazon Ads. "We will continue to explore opportunities with NCS to help advertisers answer important business questions that unlock potential for their businesses."

ABOUT THE CPG INSIGHTS STREAM

The NCS CPG Insights Stream leverages NCSolutions' proven and proprietary analytic models and machine-learning methodologies. Through this relationship, Amazon Ads can provide its clients with household-level buying behavior for all U.S. households (127 million) across 4,500 different product groups and three million universal product codes (UPCs). Companies wanting to learn more about the service can reach out .

ABOUT NCSOLUTIONS

NCSolutions (NCS) makes advertising work better. Our unrivaled data resources, powered by leading providers, combine scientific rigor and leading-edge technology to empower the CPG ecosystem to create and deliver more effective advertising. With NCS's proven approach, brands are achieving continuous optimization everywhere ads appear through purchase-based audience targeting and sales measurement solutions that have impacted over $25 billion in media spend for our customers. Visit us at ncsolutions.com to learn more.

