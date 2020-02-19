NCTC And Imagine Team To Expand Ad Ecosystems For North American Cable Operators

"AdKey is focused on helping our independent operators preserve existing ad revenue streams based on legacy infrastructure while clearing a path to video monetization on connected devices without requiring high upfront costs or investments in new gear," said Rich Fickle, President of NCTC. "Imagine's ad tech is proven globally and the company's embedded status with all of our critical advertising partners will help our members accelerate the shift to next-generation IP distribution for reduced set-top-box costs, increased consumer satisfaction and new opportunities for advertisers to connect with viewers."

As independent cable operators transition to IP-based operations, they want to maintain the lucrative sales infrastructure and revenues they've built around their most popular channel offerings. AdKey unlocks this opportunity by seamlessly mirroring everything being done on legacy infrastructures in IP-based offerings that will eventually serve as their primary video delivery service, available on a range of popular connected devices and platforms. It also provides a simple solution for selling inventory on the hundreds of additional channels operators are not monetizing today via compatibility with an expanding ecosystem of partners from across the advertising value chain.

"Often, the most limiting factor preventing operators from deploying a new service is the inability to build a solid business case to support it," said Chris Gordon, VP of Product Marketing for Imagine Communications. "Imagine shifts this familiar dynamic by removing the traditional upfront costs and ongoing support typically required to deliver a world-class video service. We look forward to helping open new possibilities for NCTC members while eliminating so many of the hurdles that can prevent independent operators from being able to upgrade to the latest tech platforms."

Video distributors use Imagine's cloud-based ad monetization technology to support ad insertion for linear services with hosting, management, monitoring and updates all provided by Imagine. The previously announced solution eliminates complexities associated with video providers' on-premises ad systems, including support for multiple ADS vendors, client players and video formats, as well as the need to dynamically scale for peak demand. Imagine's ad technology is pre-integrated with SpotX and other popular supply-side platforms to provide access to programmatic exchanges of choice and campaign fulfillment, helping local operators more easily fill local inventory.

For more information, visit https://www.imaginecommunications.com/ott-monetization-service

About Imagine Communications

Imagine Communications empowers the media and entertainment industry through transformative innovation. Broadcasters, networks, video service providers and enterprises around the world rely on our optimized, future-proof, multiscreen video and revenue enablement solutions every day to support their mission-critical operations. Today, nearly half of the world's video channels traverse our products, and our software solutions drive close to a third of global ad revenue. Through continuous innovation, we are delivering the most advanced IP, cloud-enabled, software-defined network and workflow solutions in the industry. Visit https://www.imaginecommunications.com for more information, and follow us on Twitter @imagine_comms.

About the National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies who own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 750 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape.

Contact for Imagine

Brian Baumley

+1-609-759-0252

brianb@blbcomm.com

Contact for NCTC

Pam Gillies

+1-720-594-8085

pgillies@nctconline.org

SOURCE National Cable Television Cooperative