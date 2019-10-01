NCTC and Plume® Partner to Bring Smart Home Services to Members

LENEXA, Kan., Oct. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 750 broadband and cable operators serving all 50 states, announces its partnership with Plume, the Palo Alto-based leader in Smart Home Services. Plume will help NCTC Members differentiate their broadband subscriber offerings with mobile app driven personalized smart home experiences. The service includes whole-home Adaptive WiFi, AI cybersecurity protection, and parental controls with content filtering. Members will also gain access to unprecedented network visibility and management tools for real time quality of experience monitoring and enforcement. All this will increase NPS and ARPU while lowering operational costs.

Fast and reliable internet starts with the service provider, and NCTC Members will now have access to Plume's full suite of intelligent backend tools:

Tier 1, 2 and 3 support tools, including PlumeCentral™ which provides visibility into the home network, allowing better communication between customers and agents by proactively guiding to rapid resolution. PlumeNOC™ which allows the network operations team to remotely manage everything from network speed tests to individual connected device quality metrics that measure end user experience.

including PlumeCentral™ which provides visibility into the home network, allowing better communication between customers and agents by proactively guiding to rapid resolution. PlumeNOC™ which allows the network operations team to remotely manage everything from network speed tests to individual connected device quality metrics that measure end user experience. Data-driven dashboards which provide aggregated network visibility and KPI administration can be leveraged by the service provider to make informed cross-functional business decisions.

which provide aggregated network visibility and KPI administration can be leveraged by the service provider to make informed cross-functional business decisions. API integrations to seamlessly connect with existing OSS and BSS and feed data into business workflows from operations to marketing.

And for their subscribers, Plume's complete consumer offering includes:

Adaptive WiFi™ which intelligently monitors, adjusts, and optimizes their network for maximum throughput and peak performance.

which intelligently monitors, adjusts, and optimizes their network for maximum throughput and peak performance. HomePass ® which gives users visibility into what's happening on their network, allows them to set guest and child access controls, set up profiles, and pause the internet.

which gives users visibility into what's happening on their network, allows them to set guest and child access controls, set up profiles, and pause the internet. AI Security™ to detect and block potential security threats, customize content access, and eliminate unwanted ads.

to detect and block potential security threats, customize content access, and eliminate unwanted ads. A range of elegantly designed pods, including the powerful tri-band SuperPod™, that plug directly into power outlets to ensure reliable, whole-home coverage.

that plug directly into power outlets to ensure reliable, whole-home coverage. The industry's highest-rated smart home app, the Plume app, which will include the Provider's brand to put consumers in control of all of these smart home services.

"NCTC is excited to bring personalized smart home solutions that include speed, security, and control to our Members," said Rich Fickle President of NCTC. "Plume is a leader in the smart home marketplace and by partnering with them, our Members can offer their solutions in their markets to remain competitive and offer innovative new services to their customers."

"Plume has a great track record with some of the largest service providers around the world and we are really excited that, through our partnership, we are able to bring this premium experience to our Members and their customers," said Jared Baumann, Vice President of Broadband Solutions NCTC.

"We are thrilled to partner with NCTC to bring the full suite of Plume Smart Home Services to its Members. This partnership is all about helping NCTC Members win on customer experience through a differentiated broadband offering by giving them access to the latest technology typically only available to larger organizations," said Tyson Marian, Chief Commercial Officer at Plume. "Our customers have been experiencing proven results of reductions in internet-related calls, truck rolls and churn while improving NPS and increasing revenue."

About the National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming and hardware purchasing organization for its Member companies who own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its Member companies. NCTC represents more than 750 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape.

About Plume®

Plume is the creator of the world's first Smart Home Service platform. As the only open and hardware-agnostic solution, Plume enables immediate delivery of services at a massive scale. Plume's rapidly expanding services bundle which includes Plume Adaptive WiFi™, HomePass®, and AI Security™ is managed by the Plume Cloud, a data- and AI-driven cloud controller currently running the largest software-defined network in the world. Plume leverages OpenSync™, an open-source framework which integrates into a broad set of silicon & platform SDKs for connection to the Plume Cloud.

Visit www.plume.com , www.platform.plume.com , and www.opensync.io .

Plume, Powered by Plume, Plume Adaptive WiFi, AI Security, SuperPod, HomePass and OpenSync are either trademarks, or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc.

