NCTC Announces Agreement with Techint Labs to Provide Digital Marketing Services for Members

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 750 broadband and cable operators serving all 50 states today announced it has completed an agreement with Techint Labs, a full-service marketing agency providing advertising services including programmatic advertising, retargeting and SEO/SEM. Under the terms of the agreement NCTC member operators will gain access to affordable digital lead generation programs developed by Techint and designed to grow subscribers by encouraging new subscriptions and upsells.

"I'm excited to welcome Techint Labs into our community of supplier partners. Their plug-and-play marketing program will enable independent cable and broadband providers to grow subscribers through search engine marketing, digital retargeting, and device ID retargeting," said Pam Gillies, NCTC Vice President of Marketing and Communications. "We're putting together a well-rounded suite of tools and services to support our members' marketing departments, and having the right partners is a key component of that effort. Techint's offering is a terrific option for our members looking to take their digital marketing programs to the next level."

"Techint Labs is extremely excited to partner with NCTC to help over 750 independent cable operators reach, engage, and uplift their local communities through digital marketing," said Adam Lee, President of Techint Labs. "This strategic relationship is a perfect fit for Techint Labs as we can provide our award-winning customer service and campaign results to the entire NCTC network."

About the National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies who own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 750 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape.

