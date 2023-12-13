NCTC Announces New Board of Director Appointment

NCTC

13 Dec, 2023, 10:46 ET

Appointment of new board of director Chandni Thakrar-Woolam.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC), representing roughly 700 broadband and cable operators serving all 50 states today announced the new board of director role for Chandni Thakrar-Woolam Senior Vice President, Information Technology at Windstream. Chandni is an IT & Operations Executive and longtime telephony and broadband industry veteran, with a vast background in technology including network operations and IT, Chandni brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the NCTC Board of Directors.

Lou Borrelli, NCTC, CEO said:

"I would like to welcome Chandni Thakrar-Woolam to the NCTC Board of Directors.  We are excited to leverage her expertise and vast background in technology to develop and guide future initiatives of the NCTC."   

Chandni Thakrar-Woolam said:

"This appointment is a great honor not only as a member but a business leader. I feel my diverse background in technology can carry NCTC and its members forward into the future, I look forward to working with the NCTC team and my fellow Board of Director Peers."

NCTC board members include:

Officers

Chair: Elaine Partridge, Vexus Fiber
Vice-chair: Karl Skroban, Comporium

Board Members
Jim Butman, TDS Telecom
Katie Espeseth, EPB Chattanooga
Jason Hansen, Conway Corporation
Jim Holanda, RCN/Grande/Wave
Heather McCallion, Breezeline
Brad Moline, ALLO Communications
Brad Mefferd, Buckeye Broadband
David Thacker, TVC Cable
Matt Weller, All West
Chandni Thakrar-Woolam, Windstream

NCTC board members commit to a three-year term and work in partnership with NCTC leaders to support its almost 700 member companies.

About NCTC

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions, and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving one-third of connected households in the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature, and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents almost 700 independent cable, telecommunications, and broadband operators across the U.S. in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers, and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: https://nctconline.org

Contact:
Pam Gillies
NCTC
[email protected]

