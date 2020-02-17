NCTC Announces New Initiative to Offer Amazon Fire TV Devices at a Discount to Members

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 750 broadband and cable operators serving all 50 states, announces a new initiative that allows NCTC member companies to purchase Amazon Fire TV streaming devices at a discount.

The new discount program will enable NCTC's member companies to provide their subscribers with high-quality streaming media devices including Fire TV Stick, Fire TV Stick 4K, and Fire TV Cube. Operators may offer the Fire TV devices bundled with their pay-TV video service offerings or in conjunction with their broadband services. NCTC expects to begin offering the discounted Fire TV products to NCTC's member companies in the coming weeks.

"As more of our members deploy app-based pay-TV offerings, having the option to purchase Amazon Fire TV streaming devices at a discount will help our broadband and cable operator members retain video customers by creating affordable options that do not rely on a traditional set-top box. These devices are a great compliment to services like MobiTV or for broadband only offerings by our members," said Rich Fickle, President of NCTC. "NCTC is committed to creating new ways for independent cable and broadband providers to delight customers by offering the products and services that today's video and broadband consumers want."

About the National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies who own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 750 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape.

