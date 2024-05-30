NCTC Appoints Phil Spencer, Current Board Member and Former CEO of Vyve Broadband to its Board of Directors

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) proudly announces the appointment of Phil Spencer to its esteemed Board of Directors. With his wealth of experience and deep understanding of the content and technology landscape, Spencer will play a pivotal role in guiding NCTC's strategic initiatives and ensuring its continued success in supporting content creators and technology innovators.

Phil Spencer

As a member of the Board of Directors, Phil Spencer will bring his expertise to bear on NCTC's mission to foster collaboration and innovation in the content and technology industries. His leadership will be instrumental in advancing NCTC's goals of assisting its members in delivering high-speed networks, services, and revenue opportunities to ensure their long-term success.

"We are thrilled to welcome Phil Spencer to the NCTC Board of Directors," said Elaine Partridge, Chair of NCTC Board & VP of Special Projects, Vexus Fiber. "His proven track record of leadership and innovation in small to mid-size markets make him an invaluable addition to our board. We look forward to working closely with Phil to further NCTC's mission. His experience and insights will make a great impact to our members."

"Phil brings a well-rounded business background to the NCTC Board of Directors," said Lou Borrelli, CEO NCTC. "His long-demonstrated success with multiple companies and track record of successful merger & acquisitions over his career is further testament to his business acumen and we look forward to him bringing that knowledge to the NCTC board of directors."

Phil Spencer's extensive experience spans business acquisition, operations, sales, leadership development, marketing, and customer care. He has a proven track record partnering with private equity firms to acquire new opportunities, expand broadband networks, grow revenue/profits, manage P&L, improve cashflow and build market share. He has demonstrated a commitment to driving positive change and fostering collaboration across the content and technology ecosystem that makes him an ideal addition.

"I am honored to join the NCTC Board of Directors and contribute to the advancement of the broadband, content and technology industries," said Phil Spencer, current board member and former CEO of Vyve Broadband. "I believe deeply in NCTC's mission to promote collaboration and innovation, and I am prepared to utilize my experience in creating successful networks across various sized telecom companies for the benefit of the NCTC membership. I am excited to work alongside my fellow board members to support the growth and success of our industry."

About the National Content & Technology Cooperative

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming, broadband solutions, and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies serving one-third of connected households in the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature, and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents almost 700 independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S. in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers, and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape. For more information, visit: https://nctconline.org

About Vyve Broadband LLC

Vyve prides itself on being access. Since inception, Vyve has made it their mission to provide meaningful access and technology where it means the most - to those who have historically been underserved. Now, with over a decade of experience and trust, Vyve is much more than a broadband provider – it is our customer's total technology solution partner.

Vyve's mission remains stronger than ever. Vyve serves largely non-urban communities in sixteen states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Nebraska, North Carolina, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Washington, and Wyoming. Vyve offers a comprehensive suite of access, fiber connectivity, cable television and voice services for commercial and residential customers, including support for next generation technologies such as AR/VR, IoT, SD-WAN and Cloud.

Media Contact:

Pam Gillies

VP of Marketing and Communications

NCTC

(720) 594-8085

[email protected]

SOURCE NCTC