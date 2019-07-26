NCTC Appoints Rob Smith as Sr. Director of Procurement

LENEXA, Kan., July 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 750 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., today announced the appointment of Rob Smith as Sr. Director of Procurement. In the new position, Smith will be responsible for helping shape NCTC's procurement strategy and will work in collaboration with NCTC's supplier partners on group purchasing initiatives for member companies.

Smith has spent the last nine years at CenturyLink in Kansas City, where he led a team of nine that was responsible for the sourcing and procurement of hardware, software and services with almost $1.5 billion in yearly spending. Rob actively participated with and presented to CenturyLink's executive lead team to execute on the company's strategic initiatives.

Dan Buchanan, VP of Procurement & Member Services said:

"Rob has been brought on to our team as an additional resource as we work to put the technology solutions business on solid footing and get it headed in the right direction. Rob will use his vast experience in procurement and his training as an attorney to help us identify opportunities in the business, and to streamline processes."

Rob Smith, NCTC Sr. Director of Procurement said:

The expectations of our Members' customers are rapidly evolving and ever changing. Offerings that were acceptable to a customer just a few short years ago, may need to look entirely different today. Unfortunately, the costs to meet those customer expectations are significant. I look forward to working with NCTC Members to find creative purchasing solutions that will drive down costs, enable speed to market and provide the flexibility that Members require to support their customers. I also look forward to working with the existing Supplier Partners of NCTC while we look to grow this business.

About the National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, non-profit corporation that operates as a programming and hardware purchasing organization for its member companies who own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its member companies. NCTC represents more than 750 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape.

Contact:

Pam Gillies

National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc.

pgillies@nctconline.org

(720) 594-8085

SOURCE National Cable Television Cooperative