NCTC Expands Mobile Options with the Addition of Telgoo5 as a Platform Partner

This new partnership provides NCTC members with another option to deliver mobile services aligned with their business strategies and customer needs.

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) today announced the addition of Telgoo5 as a new, approved platform provider within the NCTC mobile ecosystem, giving members another choice in how they design, launch, and grow their mobile service offerings.

Members can choose the platform provider that is right for them, and access a range of wholesale plans, devices, promotions, financing programs, and warranty options. This approach enables members to select the platform partner that best aligns with their operational environment, customer experience goals, and long‑term strategies.

With more than two decades of experience supporting mobile providers and over 10 million lines in service, Telgoo5 delivers a proven, cloud‑based operating platform that helps NCTC members manage mobile services, customer accounts, and billing through a single, unified system. Known for its comprehensive billing capabilities, award‑winning solutions, and carrier‑grade technology, Telgoo5 supports millions of daily transactions for some of the fastest‑growing MVNOs in the market.

Expanding Members' Choices

"Our goal is to give members the tools and optionality to build the mobile solution that works best for their business," said Lou Borrelli, CEO, NCTC. "Every operator has different technical setups, customer bases, and growth plans. Expanding platform choices through partners like Telgoo5 allows each member to pursue mobile in the way that best aligns with their strategy."

Key Benefits for NCTC Members

More choice for members: With two platform partners, operators can pick the technology set up and operating model that works best for their business.

With two platform partners, operators can pick the technology set up and operating model that works best for their business. Fits every member's needs: Different providers offer different strengths, allowing members to match platforms to their priorities—whether that's time-to-market, API capabilities, automation, or integration needs.

Different providers offer different strengths, allowing members to match platforms to their priorities—whether that's time-to-market, API capabilities, automation, or integration needs. Better experience for customers and staff : Members get modern tools for plan management, digital onboarding, and online device purchasing—letting them offer a seamless mobile experience.

: Members get modern tools for plan management, digital onboarding, and online device purchasing—letting them offer a seamless mobile experience. Supported by NCTC experts: With more than 100 years of collective mobile experience, NCTC works alongside members throughout the entire launch process.

"Partnering with NCTC allows us to bring flexible, scalable mobile enablement capabilities to a forward‑thinking group of operators," said Stuart Chowing, Chief Strategy Officer, Telgoo5. "We're excited to support NCTC members as they bring high‑quality mobile solutions to their communities."

Beginning this summer, NCTC members can bring their mobile offerings to market on the Telgoo5 platform.

To learn more about NCTC's mobile solution, visit nctconline.org/mobile.

About National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC)

The National Content & Technology Cooperative (NCTC) is a Kansas‑based, not‑for‑profit corporation comprised of more than 650 independent cable and broadband operators serving one‑third of the connected households across all 50 U.S. states and territories. NCTC negotiates content, connectivity, and technology solutions for member companies to create operational efficiencies, new products, and sustainable revenue streams. For more information, visit https://www.nctconline.org.

About Telgoo5

Telgoo5 is a cloud-based telecom platform designed to help broadband and service providers launch, manage, and scale mobile services. With more than 20 years of telecom industry experience, Telgoo5 delivers billing, real-time charging and rating, digital commerce, customer engagement, and operational capabilities through an API-first architecture that integrates with existing network and back-office systems.

By unifying key operational workflows—including customer onboarding, plan management, order fulfillment, device management, taxation, and analytics—Telgoo5 provides operators with a flexible foundation to bring mobile to market quickly, streamline operations, and create new revenue opportunities alongside their broadband services.

Contacts:

Christy Drummond, VP Marketing & Communications, NCTC

[email protected]

Kaushik Kothari, Growth Strategy & Marketing Analyst, Telgoo5

[email protected]

SOURCE NCTC