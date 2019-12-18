NCTC Partners with Cogent Communications for IP Transit Services

LENEXA, Kan., Dec. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Cable Television Cooperative (NCTC), representing more than 750 broadband and cable operators serving all 50 states, announces its agreement with Cogent Communications, a leading provider of IP Transit Services. This new partnership support NCTC's goal of giving its member operators cost-effective options for delivering fast, reliable broadband services to consumers and businesses.

"NCTC is excited to bring Cogent's IP Transit product offering to our members," said Rich Fickle, President of NCTC. "Cogent is a recognized leader in the IP Transit marketplace and by working with them, our members can benefit from their extensive IP data network and cost-saving transit offering. NCTC will work to create efficiencies and growth opportunities for Cogent through a common master agreement and a streamlined approach to managing new circuits. Cogent is very focused on excellent execution and being efficient, which aligns well with our members and the NCTC approach."

"NCTC has worked over the past few months gathering feedback from our membership on broadband services and the types of strategic partners needed to support their business growth. Cogent stood out as one of the best providers aligned with member needs. We are excited to bring this product offering to our members to cut their operational costs and support their business evolution and growth," said Jared Baumann, Vice President of Broadband Solutions NCTC.

"We are delighted to work with NCTC to make our fast, reliable and low-cost IP Transit services available to its members," said Dave Schaeffer, Founder & CEO, Cogent Communications. "Through this relationship, NCTC members will be able to fuel their growth by delivering the highest quality broadband connections to their end customers, while minimizing operational costs."

About the National Cable Television Cooperative

The National Cable Television Cooperative, Inc. (NCTC) is a Kansas-based, not-for-profit corporation that operates as a programming and hardware purchasing organization for its Member companies who own and operate cable systems throughout the U.S. and its territories. NCTC seeks to maximize current and future opportunities to ensure the profitability, competitive stature and long-term sustainability of its Member companies. NCTC represents more than 750 small and mid-sized independent cable and broadband operators across the U.S., in programming and technology acquisition. NCTC is actively engaged in helping network providers and suppliers evolve their business models to deploy new video/data solutions to match the changes in the media landscape.

Contact:

Pam Gillies

NCTC

Pgillies@nctconline.org

(720) 594-8085

SOURCE NCTC

Related Links

nctconline.org

