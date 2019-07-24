NCU Announces Ilyasah Shabazz as 2019 Commencement Speaker

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., July 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northcentral University and President Dr. David Harpool are thrilled to announce Ilyasah Shabazz as the university's 2019 Commencement Speaker.

Ilyasah Shabazz is an educator, motivational speaker, community organizer and social activist. Her life's work is devoted to helping others find inner strength and purpose. Ilyasah promotes higher education for at-risk youth, interfaith dialogue to build bridges between cultures for young leaders of the world, and participates on international humanitarian delegations.

She is also the author of four award-winning books and has received numerous awards, including an NAACP Image Award, the Library of Congress Inaugural Award, the American Library Association Coretta Scott King Honor, and the Walter Dean Myers Honor.

Shabazz will speak to the graduating class at the commencement ceremony to be held on July 27, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort in Phoenix, AZ. She will address 750 graduates and their families, and will be among other dignified honoraries at the ceremony, including Alumni of the Year, Dr. Mike Clumpner and the 2019 Dissertation of the Year, Dr. Ginna Guiang-Myers.

This will be the 23rd commencement for NCU. Counting the 2019 class, the nonprofit, online university has graduated over 12,000 professionals into the workforce. Graduates of NCU go on to pursue a variety of careers and in a multitude of industries from education to business to health services.

Shabazz joins a lineup of influential commencement speakers in the history of the university. Past commencement speakers include Lisa Leslie, professional basketball player, Bakari Sellers, political commentator, and Chris Gardner, investor and author of The Pursuit of Happyness.

About Northcentral University

Northcentral University (NCU) is a private, nonprofit, online University and a proud affiliate of the National University System with its headquarters in California. NCU is a graduate university, and a global leader in providing access to regionally-accredited higher education. NCU offers doctoral, master's and bachelor's degrees in business, education, and psychology, as well as doctoral and master's degrees in technology, health sciences and marriage and family therapy. NCU was founded in 1996 to provide working professionals around the world with access to a richly- engaging, professionally-relevant, and academically-rigorous educational programs. NCU continues to serve that mission. Many students at NCU are first-generation graduate students seeking to contribute to their communities through their pursuit of academic growth, research, and practice.

Northcentral University is regionally accredited by WSCUC (WASC Senior College and University Commission), 985 Atlantic Avenue, Suite 100, Alameda, CA 94501, 510.748.9001, wscuc.org. For more information, visit www.ncu.edu

SOURCE Northcentral University

Related Links

http://www.ncu.edu

