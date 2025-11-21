NCYC with Vatican Media and EWTN present: Pope Leo XIV Live - A Call to Unity and Hope

INDIANAPOLIS, Nov. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A landmark live digital conversation between Pope Leo XIV and five U.S. teenagers will take place on Friday, November 21st at 10AM ET/4pm Rome Time at the National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) in Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Expected to last at least 45 minutes, this first-ever digital engagement by Pope Leo XIV with U.S. youth will be moderated by Katie Prejean McGrady and will cover youth perspectives on artificial intelligence, mental health, and the Church's future, among other topics.

Pope Leo greets young people from around the world at the Jubilee for Youth in Rome. Credit: Daniel Ibáñez/EWTN News

Speaking to a room of over 15,000 teenagers and their chaperones, Pope Leo XIV's remarks will be made available to the estimated over 1.3 billion Catholics and the world via satellite, digital and terrestrial channels, Vatican News and EWTN (the Global Catholic network) YouTube channels and streaming platforms, in partnership with Vatican Media, offering global distribution through its agency agreements and terrestrial Rome channel.

The event provides compelling visuals and narrative content for national and international media. Networks may access a live, rights-cleared pool feed via The Switch in Lucas Oil Stadium. Interested broadcast partners should coordinate with the media contact to arrange pool status; technical details for test window and event day are below.

WHEN:

Friday, November 21, 2025

Event Start: 10:00 AM ET

Dialogue with Pope Leo XIV Begins: 10:15 AM ET

Press Check-In: 8:30–9:30 AM ET

WHERE:

Lucas Oil Stadium, 500 S Capitol Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Available on all Vatican News social media channels and livestreaming through YouTube and on demand on Vaticannews.va and EWTN.com

PARTICIPANTS:

Pope Leo XIV, Bishop of Rome, Sovereign of Vatican City-State

Teen Representatives asking questions: Mia Smothers, Joppa, Maryland Elise Wing, Waterloo, Iowa Christopher Pantelakis, Mesquite, Nevada Micah Alcisto, Honolulu, Hawaii Ezequiel Ponce, Downey, California

Katie Prejean McGrady, moderator — author, speaker, SiriusXM Catholic Channel host, CNN Vatican Analyst





Welcome, introduction and comments: Cardinal Christoph Pierre, Apostolic Nuncio to the United States Most Reverend Charles Thompson, Archbishop of Indianapolis, IN Most Reverend Nelson J. Pérez, Archbishop of Philadelphia, PA Christina Lamas, Executive Director, NFCYM



REMOTE / LIVESTREAM ACCESS:

Primary Livestream Links:

EWTN YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/live/Gpe2BSXdyJA?si=tq9OdC5eyXxcoPUB

: https://www.youtube.com/live/Gpe2BSXdyJA?si=tq9OdC5eyXxcoPUB Vatican Media YouTube : https://www.youtube.com/

https://www.youtube.com/vatican

: https://www.youtube.com/ https://www.youtube.com/vatican Vaticannews.va in English with commentaries available in Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, French

in English with commentaries available in Spanish, Portugues, Italian, Polish, German, French Languages available on Vatican News: English: vaticannews.va/en.html Spanish: vaticannews.va/es.html French: vaticannews.va/fr.html Portugues: vaticannews.va/pt.html German: vaticannews.va/de.html Italian: vaticannews.va/it.html Polish: vaticannews.pl/.html

Interpreter Audio: available in English (primary), Spanish (secondary)

TECHNICAL DETAILS / POOL FEED:

Event Day Pool Feed: Friday, Nov 21, 7:45 AM ET start Event: 10:15–11:00 AM ET Pool Feed End: 11:45 AM ET The Switch DC, Port DC Pool 1 (HD/SDI) Switch Order #1607281 NOC: 212-227-9191 EWTN Contact: Stephen Beaumont 205-368-9432



MEDIA LOGISTICS:

Limited seating, early arrival recommended. Embargoed materials at check-in.

RSVP / MEDIA ASSISTANCE/POOL FEED PERMISSIONS:

About the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry

National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry (NFCYM), Inc. (nfcym.org), a nonprofit organization, is a broad, nationally recognized leadership alliance for Catholic youth ministry. Its mission is to "support and strengthen those who accompany young people as they encounter and follow Jesus Christ."

About the National Catholic Youth Conference

The National Catholic Youth Conference (NCYC) is sponsored by the National Federation for Catholic Youth Ministry (NFCYM). NCYC began in 1983 as a regional conference. NCYC was merged into a national conference in 1991.

ABOUT EWTN

In its 45th year, EWTN is the largest Catholic media organization in the world. EWTN's 11 global TV channels and numerous regional channels are broadcast in multiple languages 24 hours a day, seven days a week to over 435 million television households in more than 160 countries and territories. EWTN platforms also include radio services transmitted through SIRIUS/XM, iHeart Radio, and over 600 domestic and international AM & FM radio affiliates; a worldwide shortwave radio service; one of the most visited Catholic websites in the U.S.; as well as EWTN Publishing, its book publishing division.

ABOUT VATICAN MEDIA AND VATICAN NEWS

Vatican Media is the official production service of the Holy See, responsible for filming, archiving and distributing Video, audio and Photographic material related to the Pope and Vatican activities Worldwide. Vatican News is the official multilingual portal of the Holy See, offering Worldwide updated articles and multimedia content on the Pope, the Vatican, the Church in more than 50 languages

SOURCE EWTN Global Catholic Network