ND Paper Announces New Kraft Bag Offering

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ND Paper is pleased to introduce a new offering of bleached and natural kraft bag paper products manufactured at our Rumford, Maine mill. Ideal for multi-wall bags, retail bags, and converting applications, these papers range from 40 lb. to 80 lb. (3,000 ft2 basis) and are produced from 100% virgin fiber, with options for post-consumer waste content.

"Combined with our 100% recycled packaging grades from our recently rebuilt B25 machine in Biron, Wisconsin, ND Paper is now able to offer a wide range of options to converters and brand owners," says Matt Stapleton, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "Our kraft and recycled grades are designed to meet demanding print, converting, and sustainability requirements for a multitude of end use applications." All ND Paper packaging products are available with FSC, SFI, and PEFC chain of custody certification. These new offerings are yet another example of how ND Paper is investing to be sustainable now and for the next 100 years.

The fully-integrated Rumford Mill produces bleached and unbleached paper grades across three paper production lines with approximately 585,000 tons of annual capacity. In support of ND Paper's strategy to continue expansion into new, growing markets, recent capital work has been completed to further develop the platform's capability. "We are excited for the opportunity to provide compelling product solutions for our packaging customers," commented Randy Chicoine, Vice President and General Manager of Maine Operations. "Our recent capital improvements enhance the flexibility of our machines to respond to the changing demands of the marketplace."

Please contact your ND Paper Sales Professional for more information on this and all our product lines or visit us at www.us.ndpaper.com.

About ND Paper

ND Paper is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, the largest containerboard producer in Asia. We are an environmentally-friendly company that manufactures various types of high-quality pulp, paper and paper-based packaging materials. Our mills in Rumford, Maine and Biron, Wisconsin are integrated paper & pulp facilities, and our mill in Fairmont, West Virginia is one of only three in the world that produces air-dried, recycled pulp. Our fourth mill, in Old Town, Maine, produces unbleached softwood pulp. We are proud of our 1,400 dedicated employees, who together produce more than 1.1 million tons of pulp and paper annually. ND Paper is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.

