ND Paper Completes Acquisition of Old Town, Maine Pulp Mill

OAKBROOK TERRACE, Ill., Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ND Paper, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited, on Friday, Oct. 19, completed its acquisition of the Old Town kraft pulp mill from OTM Holdings, LLC, a subsidiary of CVG, Inc. Under the terms of the asset purchase agreement, ND Paper acquired the bleached kraft pulp mill, plus approximately 100 acres of real property, for an undisclosed sum, payable in cash.

Prior to its idling in the fourth quarter of 2015, the Old Town Mill manufactured and distributed approximately 155,000 air dried metric tonnes (admt) annually of bleached hardwood kraft pulp. After a series of phased capital investments, ND Paper expects the Mill will restart in the first quarter of 2019 and ultimately produce 275,000 admt annually of unbleached kraft pulp.

About ND Paper

ND Paper is a recently-formed, wholly-owned subsidiary of Nine Dragons Paper (Holdings) Limited (HKG: 2689), a leading global paper product manufacturer. ND Paper operates three pulp and paper mills in North America with diverse capabilities and combined annual production capacity exceeding 1.1 million metric tonnes. The fully-integrated Rumford Division in Maine manufactures coated one-side, coated freesheet, coated mechanical, and market pulp grades, the Biron Division in Wisconsin is a primary supplier of lightweight coated mechanical papers, and the newly-acquired Fairmont mill in West Virginia produces recycled pulp. ND Paper is headquartered in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill. For information, visit us.ndpaper.com.

