ND3 Inc. Awarded $34.4 Million Contract to Support the 81st Reserve Support Command

COLUMBIA, S.C., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ND3 is proud to announce it has been awarded a non-personal services contract valued at $34.4 million for the U.S. Army Reserve Command's (USARC) 81st Readiness Divisions (RDs). We are honored to be a part of helping the US Military by providing exceptional service and equipment.

Awarded on February 28, 2024, with a one-year base period and four one-year option periods, the contract tasks ND3 with providing a comprehensive range of maintenance and repair support services within the Continental United States (CONUS) to ensure the 81st MRSC's equipment and facilities are operational and mission-ready.

This project encompasses not only equipment maintenance and repair but also administrative, logistical, and training support through the Logistic Sustainment Training Program (LSTP) at various US Army Reserve locations, including Equipment Concentration Sites (ECS) and HQ 81st Fort Jackson.

"We are honored to receive this important contract and support the critical mission of the 81st MRSC," said Nathaniel Durant, CEO of ND3 Inc. "ND3's commitment to excellence and our dedication to serving those who serve our country perfectly align with the values of the U.S. Army Reserve. We look forward to building a strong partnership with the 81st MRSC and contributing to their success."

This contract win marks a significant step forward for ND3 as it expands its capabilities to serve the U.S. Military in a new capacity. ND3's team of experienced professionals, many of whom are veterans themselves, will leverage their expertise to ensure the 81st MRSC has the resources and support it needs to maintain operational readiness.

About ND3: ND3 Inc., a Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) headquartered in Columbia, South Carolina, specializes in interoperability solutions and technical support services for the U.S. Military and its allies. Composed primarily of U.S. Military Veterans with expertise in Modeling and Simulations (Functional Area 57s), ND3 is committed to providing innovative solutions that improve training effectiveness and operational readiness. Additionally, ND3 is a HubZone and SBA 8(a) certified company specializing in interoperability between U.S. C4I and Partner Nations systems.

201 Columbia Mall Blvd Suite 201

Columbia, SC 29223

[email protected]

https://www.nd3inc.com/

SOURCE ND3 Inc.