nDash.co Launches HubSpot Integration to Scale Content Creation

NATICK, Mass., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- nDash.co, the world's first open content creation platform, announced the launch of an integration with HubSpot. The integration enables HubSpot users to push and synchronize written content created in the nDash platform for a more seamless publishing experience.

"Inbound marketing cannot succeed without great content," said nDash CEO Michael Brown. "So in our view, this integration isn't just about connecting two platforms. It's about connecting two critical parts of a brand's marketing efforts: content creation and content delivery."

Research conducted by HubSpot found that companies who publish 16+ blog posts per month generate about 4.5X more leads than companies which published 0-4 monthly posts – a stat that Brown says is leading more brands to increase their focus on both quality and quantity.

"Brands from all industries are quickly realizing that one post per month isn't moving the needle," said Brown. "They need to publish more, but for that to happen, they need to expand their roster of contributors. With nDash's community of writers, and HubSpot's inbound marketing platform, marketers are more equipped than ever to grow their brand's presence."

HubSpot is the first of several integrations that nDash plans to roll out in 2018. The launch comes on the heels of a record-breaking quarter, as well as its 90 percent customer satisfaction score.

To learn more about this integration – or to create a free company account – please visit www.ndash.co/hubspot.

About nDash.co

nDash provides brands and agencies with the tools, talent, and topics they need to scale content creation.

A privately held Massachusetts company, nDash was built to help companies create the compelling ideas and written content necessary to drive marketing and sales growth. Whether collaborating with coworkers, an existing team of freelancers, or nDash's community of on-demand vetted professional writers, nDash provides visibility into your entire content creation process and offers software and services to support any size team.

With an award-winning platform and expert freelance writers, it's not surprising some of the top digital agencies and brands have turned to nDash. To learn more, visit https://www.ndash.co.

