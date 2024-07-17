NDAY Security Enhances Single Pane of Glass Offensive Security Platform, ATTACKN

The Groundbreaking AI/ML Platform Empowers Organizations to Proactively Identify Critical Exploitable Security Vulnerabilities in Seconds.

MIAMI, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NDAY Security , a pioneer in offensive cybersecurity solutions, today unveiled the latest release to its automated offensive security platform, ATTACKN. This all-in-one platform enables organizations to deploy, monitor, and manage critical offensive security measures, including:

Point-in-time Penetration Testing.

Penetration Testing as a Service (PTaaS).

Continuous Penetration Testing.

Cyber Asset Attack Surface Management (CAASM).

Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM).

The ATTACKN platform safely offers one-touch AI-generated penetration test reporting, attestation letters, and robust testing for phishing and smishing attacks, all while delivering a single-pane-of-glass for external and internal systems — whether on-prem or in the cloud.

CISOs face distinctly modern challenges, from growing cybersecurity costs and sprawling tech stacks to shrinking budgets. Meanwhile, bad actors rapidly accelerate their attack and vulnerability exploitation timelines using innovative and low-cost technologies like GenAI and cybercrime as a service. As of 2024, the average mean time to remediation (MTTR) for enterprise vulnerabilities remains 270 days — while threat actors can identify and exploit these same vulnerabilities in 22 minutes , according to recent research.

Combining proven automated pen-testing methodologies, AI-powered offensive testing and reporting, and the option for 24/7 human oversight, ATTACKN synthesizes critical security infrastructure traditionally provided by various point solutions and professional services — into a single platform. Enterprises relying on ATTACKN attain comprehensive vulnerability detection and elimination capabilities at a fraction of the cost, allowing them to efficiently allocate precious security resources to other strategic initiatives.

Key features of ATTACKN include:

Continuous 360 Degree Security Testing - This ensures 24x7x365 comprehensive coverage focused on exploitability for external-facing systems, such as websites and applications, the cloud, and internal networks.

- This ensures 24x7x365 comprehensive coverage focused on exploitability for external-facing systems, such as websites and applications, the cloud, and internal networks. One-Touch Reporting + Attestation Letter - With just a single touch, users can generate detailed reports on penetration testing results for external and internal systems along with a compliance attestation letter. Ease of reporting allows testers more time on target.

- With just a single touch, users can generate detailed reports on penetration testing results for external and internal systems along with a compliance attestation letter. Ease of reporting allows testers more time on target. Exploitability Focus - Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) continue to skyrocket from 18,350 in 2020 to more than 55,000 in 2030 . ATTACKN delivers real-world exploitable results unique to your environment.

- Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures (CVEs) continue to skyrocket from 18,350 in 2020 to more than . ATTACKN delivers real-world exploitable results unique to your environment. Phishing and Smishing Simulations - The platform includes phishing (PHISHN) and smishing (SMISHN) capabilities targeting internal employees, enabling organizations to more cost-effectively educate against social engineering threats.

The platform includes phishing (PHISHN) and smishing (SMISHN) capabilities targeting internal employees, enabling organizations to more cost-effectively educate against social engineering threats. Multi-Tenant Visibility - Users and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) gain complete control no matter their vantage point.

NDAY Security ensures comprehensive deployment, support, and global accessibility through its robust partner ecosystem, including leading solution providers, MSSPs, and top-tier professional services providers, all powered by NDAY. Through its partners, NDAY is available to all state, local, and federal government customers.

"When battle-tested against leading competitors, ATTACKN produced superior results five times faster than the competing professional services solution and at a fraction of the cost," said Mark Whitehead, CEO and co-founder of NDAY Security. "ATTACKN is this effective because it compiles and streamlines offensive security measures in one platform, with a single pane of glass, eliminating interdepartmental silos and enabling CISOs to take swift and significant action toward reducing their organization's MTTR. In today's unpredictable cybersecurity environment, we believe ATTACKN will become a critical competitive differentiator."

"NDAY security's offensive platform has given us a fighting chance to prevent external threats from successfully attacking our enterprise. Now with their new capabilities, we can focus on internal threat vectors as well. Coupled with their partner ecosystem, NDAY is creating a greater return on investment for our offensive security purchase." said Eric Sanchez, Global Head of Cybersecurity and IT Risk Management at Kyowa Kirin.

For more information about NDAY Security and its automated attack platform, visit https://ndaysecurity.com/ .

About NDAY Security

NDAY Security, named after the "n-day" vulnerability, fortifies the human element of cybersecurity by addressing known vulnerabilities and social engineering attacks before they become liabilities.

Through education, awareness, and testing, NDAY Security focuses on offensive security measures developed by industry experts and generative AI to simulate even the most complex social engineering and attack schemes of today's threat actors.

Our proactive approach reduces the risk of costly breaches, transforms users into informed defenders, and enables CISOs to allocate precious dollars and resources elsewhere. Strengthen your cybersecurity posture, unlock your budget's value, and stay one step ahead with NDAY Security.

Media Contact

Alyssa Rinehart

PANBlast for NDAY Security

[email protected]

SOURCE NDAY Security