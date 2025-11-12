NDBN Opens Government Relations Department

NEW HAVEN, Conn., Nov. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Diaper Bank Network (NDBN) has opened a standalone Government Relations Department, in recognition of the large role that effective policy must play in ending diaper insecurity and period poverty.

NDBN Chief of Government Relations Lacey Gero

With nearly half of young U.S. families struggling to afford the diapers they need to keep their babies happy and healthy, the scope of diaper insecurity is too big for philanthropy to tackle alone. NDBN has always recognized that policy change was necessary. The creation of the new department recognizes the organization's growing advocacy capacity at the local, state, and federal level, while also signaling continued growth in the area.

NDBN comprises more than 300 independent nonprofits providing basic material necessities in communities across the United States. NDBN's Government Relations team strategically organizes members within the same state into coalitions that work collectively to advance state-level policy solutions addressing diaper insecurity and period poverty. At the federal level, the team strengthens members' advocacy through initiatives such as NDBN Lobby Days, which bring diaper bank leaders to Capitol Hill to meet directly with lawmakers and share the real impacts of diaper need in their communities. Most recently, NDBN hosted a bipartisan congressional briefing to launch the Diaper Insecurity Dashboard, developed in partnership with the Urban Institute. The event brought together policymakers, researchers, and advocates to highlight data-driven insights and reinforce the urgent need for national solutions to end diaper insecurity.

So far in 2025, NDBN has supported members in obtaining more than $18 million in state funding to help their communities. NDBN actively educates and engages lawmakers to build bipartisan support for federal legislation that addresses diaper insecurity and period poverty. This includes the End Diaper Need Act, Improving Diaper Affordability Act, the Menstrual Equity for All Act, the Period PROUD Act, Good Samaritan Menstrual Products Act, and legislative efforts to provide diapers to military families. NDBN's work with members of congress and consultation with federal agencies led to $50 million in funding for the Diaper Distribution Demonstration Research Project launched in September 2022.

In addition, NDBN has assisted members in passing legislation to end state sales tax on diapers and period supplies, provide menstrual products in schools, and more. Through sustained advocacy, NDBN ensures that the voices of families and basic needs banks are represented in national policy discussions.

The department will be led by Chief of Government Relations Lacey Gero, who served as director of government relations when the function was under the Department of External Affairs. During the past two years, these activities have grown considerably under Gero. In September, she was named a finalist of the Women in Government Relations Advocate on the Rise award.

"NDBN is a recognized leader in working with elected officials to introduce and pass legislation that strengthens the social fabric that unites our communities. The new Government Relations Department will further our advocacy efforts in Washington, D.C. and state houses throughout the country," said NDBN CEO Joanne Samuel Goldblum. "Lacey has proven herself as a dynamic leader who can both support a grassroots movement and navigate the legislative process at the highest level."

The new standalone department will make it clear to external stakeholders that NDBN places the highest priority on advocacy, Goldblum added, and it will ensure that government relations is strongly represented in all strategic decision making at the organizational level. In a complex regulatory environment, the independent department can devote resources and expertise to helping NDBN and its members thrive.

