NDC Group and Valantic form a strategic partnership in EPM solutions

NDC Group

27 Feb, 2024

PRAGUE, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- NDC Group, a leading company in enterprise performance management (EPM) consultancy and data analytics is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with valantic, renowned digital solutions, consulting, and tech innovation company. Through this partnership, the companies aim to offer a joint portfolio of solutions and services in SAP planning and analytics.

Central to this collaboration is the delivery of NDC Financial Consolidation, which offers an automated and streamlined approach to legal and managerial consolidation. While the solution draws inspiration from the concept and functions of previously popular SAP consolidation solutions, it utilizes the modern technologies to enhance automation, performance, user experience, and seamless data integration.

The partnership also gives the chance to offer additional products, including SAC workforce planning content, SAP BusinessObjects migration accelerators, and pre-built content for SAC financial planning. Overall, the combined expertise and product offering enhance the ability of both companies to support customers in driving data-driven transformations within their organizations.

Stefan Blinkmann, Head of SAP Analytics at valantic, emphasizes: "We are very pleased about our new partnership, and we are convinced that our customers will benefit greatly from it. Above all, the NDC Group's products create added value in the area of consolidation based on SAP Analytics Cloud, and they expand valantic's range of services. An integrated solution for reporting, planning, and consolidation in SAP Analytics Cloud provides multiple benefits for our customers and enables them to streamline their system landscape."

Karel Jirik, Head of Products at NDC Group, is also convinced of the benefits of this collaboration: "Our partnership with valantic is an excellent opportunity to leverage the synergies between our teams to streamline and transform our customers' data landscape. The jointly offered EPM solutions enable precise and swift decision-making and enhance operational efficiency, crucial elements in today's competitive landscape. I'm particularly pleased we found a lot of commonalities with valantic, and I am convinced together we can deliver better solutions in a shorter time."

Vladislav Stefanak, CEO of NDC Group, reflects on the partnership's potential: "This partnership embodies my vision of equipping our clients with advanced functionalities reminiscent of those found in SAP BPC and SAP Financial Consolidation, yet significantly enhanced by leveraging top-tier SAP technologies. Our collaboration with valantic commenced with remarkable synergy from the outset, underpinned by their extensive expertise and knowledge base."

NDC Group und Valantic schließen strategische Partnerschaft für EPM-Lösungen

NDC Group und Valantic schließen strategische Partnerschaft für EPM-Lösungen

Die NDC Group, ein führendes Unternehmen bei Beratungsdienstleistungen rund um Enterprise Performance Management (EPM) und Datenanalyse, freut sich,...
