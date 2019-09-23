NDC Partnership Launches Program to Accelerate Global Climate Action by Providing Crucial Support as Countries Implement Paris Agreement Climate Commitments

NEW YORK, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the NDC Partnership announced a major step forward in the global fight against climate change. Fifty of its member countries have proposed more ambitious climate plans by the year 2020 and enhanced action to implement them; these plans are backed by financial and technical support from 30 international institutions. And all of these groups are working together through the NDC Partnership's Climate Action Enhancement Package (CAEP, pronounced "cap"), which was formally launched this morning on the sidelines of the United Nations 2019 Climate Action Summit in New York City.

CAEP offers fast-track support to countries improving and scaling up their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) – a country's long-term goals to limit national emissions and adapt to the impacts of climate change. Under the Paris Agreement, countries are requested to revise their NDCs by 2020, making next year a vital opportunity to take on more ambitious action.

CAEP was formally launched by the NDC Partnership's co-chairs, Republic of Costa Rica Minister of Environment and Energy, Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, and Kingdom of the Netherlands Minister for Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Sigrid Kaag.

Under CAEP's first call for proposals:

Fifty countries presented plans to increase the ambition of their NDCs and advance implementation, including well over 800 individual activities;

Thirty international institutions have pledged support to partner countries in meeting these goals; and

Countries take an inclusive approach by leveraging expertise and resources from across their governmental institutions and civil society.

Countries are using CAEP to raise climate ambition and build a more sustainable future by limiting greenhouse gas emissions and building resilience against the negative effects of a changing climate. In doing so, they are also driving major sustainable development goals by integrating their climate action into core development strategies. They also aim to integrate gender equality into their plans.

"Our citizens are clearly calling on their governments to step up to the challenge of climate change. In 2020, countries have a vital opportunity to do more, and we are proud to see so many of our member countries ready to show leadership," said Minister Rodríguez. "To those who wonder if the political will still exists for change, the Partnership's members have delivered an emphatic message."

CAEP's success is built on the NDC Partnership's unique approach of supporting countries by sharing their needs while matching them with finance and expertise from a wide array of partners. CAEP enhances member resources with a Technical Assistance Fund (TAF) backed by a number of donors.

"The aim is to ensure that if a member country wants to increase the ambition of its NDC, it can count on the support of international partners to meet its goals," said Minister Kaag. "At a time when we need to move from promises to action, the NDC Partnership is a unique platform for change."

The NDC Partnership is a global coalition of countries and institutions collaborating to drive transformational climate action and sustainable development. Through the Partnership, members leverage their resources and expertise to provide the tools that countries need to implement their NDCs. The NDC Partnership has more than 150 members, including developed and developing countries from all regions of the world, in addition to major international institutions and non-state actors.

