NDEX Systems Announces New Integrated Single Sign-On and Streamlined Client Onboarding Experience with Schwab Advisor Center®

MONTREAL, Jan. 8, 2026 /CNW/ - NDEX Systems ("NDEX"), North America's leading multi-custodian data utility and wealth-management platform today announced a new integration designed to simplify advisor workflows: an enhanced single sign-on (SSO) connection and a fully integrated client onboarding experience with Schwab Advisor Center's digital onboarding workflow.

The collaboration brings together Schwab's industry-leading custody infrastructure with NDEX's advanced data and workflow automation, giving wealth managers, RIAs, and family offices a more seamless, secure, and efficient way to manage client accounts.

A Streamlined Advisor Experience

The new NDEX–Schwab integration delivers:

Integrated Single Sign-On (SSO)

Advisors can now move instantly and securely between NDEX and Schwab using a unified authentication flow.

This removes redundant logins, enhances data security, and accelerates daily tasks across both platforms.

Simplified Client Onboarding

The onboarding process is now tightly integrated, enabling advisors to:

Initiate Schwab account openings directly through NDEX

Pre-fill client and account information using NDEX's normalized data

Reduce duplicate entries, manual errors, and back-and-forth coordination

Accelerate time to account completion and funding

This end-to-end onboarding enhancement builds on NDEX's core mission: giving advisors clean, compliant, and actionable data across every custodian and asset type.

"Advisors need speed, data accuracy, and workflow simplicity," said Laurent Bensemana, Founder and CEO at NDEX Systems. "Our integration with Schwab delivers exactly that--removing friction, eliminating duplicated administrative steps, and ensuring that advisors always work from a single source of truth."

"Schwab is committed to enabling technology that helps advisors run more efficient and scalable businesses," said Alison Dooher, Managing Director, Wealth Services at Schwab Advisor Services. "Working together with NDEX, we're making onboarding and account access more streamlined, more secure, and more advisor centric."

Enhancing Advisor Operations Across North America

The enhanced SSO and onboarding integration expands the collaborative work already underway between Schwab and NDEX, reinforcing both companies' commitment to innovation, operational efficiency, and advisor empowerment.

Advisors using NDEX can now combine Schwab's leading custodial services with NDEX's advanced data engine, including multi-custodian normalization, reconciliation accuracy, and downstream integrations into CRMs, planning tools, and reporting platforms.

Availability

The integration is available to NDEX users with Schwab custody relationships as soon as you begin using NDEX. Existing customers can request activation through their NDEX account manager.

About NDEX Systems

For more than 25 years, NDEX has redefined financial data management and utility for the wealth management industry. As a leading independent multi-custodial technology provider, NDEX delivers scalable, patented solutions that aggregate, normalize, and reconcile complex financial data, empowering firms to operate with accuracy, efficiency, and confidence. Today, NDEX supports more than 13,000 wealth managers and firms across North America, helping to manage over $300 billion in assets.

For more information about NDEX Systems, please visit www.ndexsystems.com.

