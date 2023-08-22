NdFeB Magnets Market size to grow by USD 6.57 billion from 2022 to 2027 | Growth driven by increasing focus on renewable energy sources - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The NdFeB magnets market size is set to grow by USD 6.57 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 8.46% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The NdFeB magnets market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Adams Magnetic Products, Advanced Technology and Materials Co. Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Daido Steel Co. Ltd., DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES, Guangdong Lingyi Zhizhi Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Magnequench International LLC, MP MATERIALS CORP., Neill Tools Ltd., Neo Performance Materials Inc., Ningbo ketian Magnet Co. Ltd., Ningbo Zhaobao Magnet Co. Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., The Electrodyne Company Inc., Zhejiang Innuovo Magnetics Co. Ltd., Earth Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co.Ltd., Goudsmit Magnetics Groep BV, and Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd. are some of the major market participants -. To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

The NdFeB magnets market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing focus on renewable energy sources will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the High cost of production of NdFeB magnets will hamper the market growth.

The increasing focus on renewable energy sources notably drives market growth.

The high cost of production of NdFeB magnets is one of the key challenges hindering market growth. The manufacturing process of NdFeB magnets entails essential raw materials, notably neodymium, an expensive rare earth metal. The extraction and refining of neodymium necessitate labour-intensive procedures and specialized equipment. Additionally, these magnets incorporate other costly components like boron and iron. Consequently, the elevated cost associated with NdFeB magnets directly influences the pricing of electronic devices employing them. Moreover, the high production expenses make it arduous for manufacturers to maintain competitive pricing. Another substantial challenge emerges from supply chain disruptions stemming from the scarcity of these pricey raw materials. Therefore, such factors are poised to impede the growth of the NdFeB magnets market during the forecast period.

The growing demand for EVs is an emerging market trend.

This neodymium magnets market report extensively covers market segmentation by type (sintered and bonded), end-user (automotive, electronics, power generators, medical industry, and others), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The sintered segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. The remarkable expansion of this segment within the global neodymium magnets market can be attributed to diverse applications and several contributing factors, notably their exceptional magnetic properties, efficiency, and cost-effectiveness when juxtaposed with alternative magnet types. A significant advantage of these magnets is their capacity to enhance the efficiency of electric motors, resulting in extended driving ranges and reduced energy consumption as compared to conventional internal combustion engines. This inherent benefit drives the growth of this particular segment, consequently exerting a positive influence on the overall growth trajectory of the global NdFeB magnets market during the forecast period.

NdFeB Magnets Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.46% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 6,578.49 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.23 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 52% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Adams Magnetic Products, Advanced Technology and Materials Co. Ltd., Arnold Magnetic Technologies Corp., Daido Steel Co. Ltd., DEXTER MAGNETIC TECHNOLOGIES, Guangdong Lingyi Zhizhi Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Magnequench International LLC, MP MATERIALS CORP., Neill Tools Ltd., Neo Performance Materials Inc., Ningbo ketian Magnet Co. Ltd., Ningbo Zhaobao Magnet Co. Ltd., Shin Etsu Chemical Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, Sumitomo Metal Mining Co. Ltd., TDK Corp., The Electrodyne Company Inc., Zhejiang Innuovo Magnetics Co. Ltd., Earth Panda Advance Magnetic Material Co.Ltd., Goudsmit Magnetics Groep BV, and Ningbo Yunsheng Co. Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

