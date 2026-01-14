NDH REIT Completes Series of Strategic Transactions & Adds $92M in Acquired Value, Expands to $450M in Assets

CHICAGO, Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- National Dental Healthcare REIT (NDH REIT), a leader in healthcare real estate, announced a series of strategic milestones that strengthen its platform, capital position, and long-term growth trajectory.

In July, NDH REIT completed the integration of U.S. Veterinary REIT, its sister company focused on veterinary office real estate, broadening its healthcare real estate exposure. During the same period, the company secured an enhanced credit facility, providing financial flexibility, improved debt terms, and substantial runway to support continued growth.

In December, NDH REIT closed on a significant equity investment from a leading alternative asset manager, enabling the company to execute acquisitions on an all-cash basis while maintaining its UPREIT structure for long-term alignment with property owners.

These initiatives supported a highly active acquisition period, with NDH REIT closing on approximately $92 million in new assets. The company's total portfolio now exceeds $450 million, further solidifying its scale and market presence.

Patrick J. Haynes III, Founder and Chairman of NDH REIT, stated, "This was about executing on a clear plan. We expanded our platform, strengthened our balance sheet, and added flexibility to accelerate growth. Everything we have done positions us to scale with intention and continue setting the pace in healthcare real estate."

These achievements underscore NDH REIT's disciplined execution as it grows its portfolio, expands its capital base, and strengthens its leadership across healthcare real estate sectors. With a diversified asset mix, robust capital structure, and proven acquisition strategy, NDH REIT is well-positioned to capitalize on opportunities ahead.

Jones Lang LaSalle Securities, LLC acted as exclusive financial advisor to NDH REIT on the merger of NDH REIT and U.S. Veterinary REIT, credit facility placement, and equity placement. Sheppard Mullin served as legal counsel to NDH REIT on the transactions.

About National Dental Healthcare REIT (NDH REIT):

National Dental Healthcare REIT (NDH REIT) is a leading player in the healthcare real estate sector, specializing in the acquisition and management of prime healthcare properties across the United States. With current ownership of 278 properties, NDH REIT provides optimal solutions for medical real estate owners, driving innovation and growth within the industry. For additional information on NDH REIT, please visit NDH REIT's website at www.nationaldentalreit.com.

