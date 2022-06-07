NDi's Secure Classified Remote Access Service (SCRAS) Achieves Authorization to Operate by U.S. Army NETCOM

U.S. Army's Virtual Secure Remote (ViSR) capability, developed by Network Designs, Inc. (NDi) has completed build integrations, and achieves an Authorization to Operate (ATO)

MCLEAN, Va., and AUGUSTA, Ga., June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Network Designs, Inc. (NDi) has supported the US Army in achieving a Type Authorization to Operate (ATO) from U.S. Army Network Enterprise Command (NETCOM) for its Classified Remote Access Service (SCRAS). This new U.S. Army capability, called ViSR (Virtual Secure Remote), achieved the ATO and accompanying certification from the National Security Agency (NSA). The Type ATO allows reuse of the solution design and documentation expediting instantiations of additional solutions as quickly as 90 days.

SCRAS™ is an enterprise-class solution that provides Department of Defense (DoD) personnel the ability to access classified networks from remote locations over the commercial internet and over unclassified networks on the DOD information network (DODIN). The DoD has adopted NSA's Commercial Solutions for Classified (CSfC) program and U.S. ARMY NETCOM contracted NDi (a CSfC Certified Integrator) to design, build, integrate, and maintain the solution (called ViSR) as a managed service.

"This requirement - and the resulting solution - has influenced SIPR modernization across all Army," said Marcus Meyer, VP of Enterprise Solutions at NDI. "Legacy SIPR was constrained to on-post access by a terminal in a specific location. Significant savings will be realized by the flexibility this solution provides, whether on DODIN or off, via Remote Access."

NDi and its strategic partner, ID Technologies, a CACI Company, have designed this service to enable secure remote access over the public internet to Unclassified, Secret, and Top-Secret networks. The modular and scalable solution provides a robust transport architecture that enables the Warfighters' End-User Device (EUD), aka "laptop," via wireless, cellular, or wired connections to traverse the commercial internet and communicate securely with classified enclaves. Each component is highly available and boasts high performing compute nodes, load-balanced with fault tolerance, ensuring a high performing experience as the solution accommodates up to 15,000 users.

Purpose-built to be extensible, this solution can be replicated to accommodate other geographic regions to support a potential global mesh capability. Moreover, the ATO is a Type Authorization that NDi developed as an information system with the explicit purpose of deploying the reference architecture to a variety of organizations and locations. Per DoDI 8510.01, Type Authorization "allows a single security authorization package to be developed for an archetype (common) version of a system, and the issuance of a single authorization decision (ATO) that applies to multiple deployed instances of the system." Type Authorization is used to deploy identical copies of the system in specified environments. Type Authorized systems typically include a set of installation and configuration requirements for the receiving site.

"We are excited to instantiate and support this needed capability to the U.S. Army," said NDi's President and CEO, Anthony Zeruto. "We see this Type Authorization and ATO as a first step to SCRAS/ViSR becoming the standard in the DoD. Secure access by our forces to classified enclaves from anywhere is a necessity in today's complex world."

