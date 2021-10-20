NDM Global Expansion into Brazil Assists Companies with LGPD Compliance

PASSO FUNDO, Brazil, Oct. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- NDM Global announced today their expansion into Brazil through their wholly owned subsidiary company (NDM Global Inc.). With a population of over 200 million, Brazil has the largest economy in Latin America and the eighth largest in the world.

The expansion into Brazil opens the door for DocQ, NDM Global's flagship product, to assist businesses across multiple industries who now must comply with LGPD (Brazilian General Data Protection Law). The LGPD creates a legal framework for the use of personal data of individuals in Brazil, regardless of where the data processor is located. LGPD is closely modelled after the European Union's General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

In addition, NDM Global's expansion in Brazil also allows the company to expand their talent pool. "There is a results driven product development culture in Brazil. The talent pool is made up of world class professionals all operating within a similar time zone," said Anuj Sehgal, CoFounder and CTO of NDM Global.

About DocQ

DocQ, which is NDM's flagship product, assists these businesses with the integration of LGPD. The DocQ application is a robust, cloud-based document management solution. The platform includes a rich API that integrates with a variety of ATS, CRM and HRIS platforms. The software gives users the ability to auto-populate templates, manage document reminders, create custom workflows and collaborate with users. DocQ includes an e-signature component that enables users to meet audits and achieve compliance in any industry.

About NDM Global

We are a global team of software and systems integration experts with a focus on offering the best cloud-based document management platform to help any organization achieve its digital goals. Our global team enables us to deliver maximum results with quality, timely-delivery and cost-effectiveness that has been proven repeatedly.

