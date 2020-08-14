NDP LLC Wins Space Force TLOSS Contract

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Net-centric Design Professional (NDP LLC), has been awarded a $80,354,504 cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for Tools, Applications, and Processing (TAP) Laboratory and Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) Battlespace Awareness Center (OBAC) Support Services (TLOSS), the company announced August 12, 2020.

This acquisition is a performance-based contract to stand up a government controlled and managed data exploitation Research, Development, Test and Evaluation (RDT&E) capability called the Tools Applications and Processing (TAP) Lab, currently under demonstration in Boulder, Colorado. The TAP Lab will provide an unrestricted RDT&E innovation environment for enhancing and/or developing new operational capabilities while also providing an environment accessible to other Department of Defense (DoD), Civil and Commercial Users to find new innovative uses of remote sensing data. "This is an exciting new approach to developing and integrating new capabilities into the hands of operators," said Jerry Dinges, Vice president at NDP.

Dinges said TLOSS is a departure from previous RDT&E programs. "Typically, companies develop and integrate data processing from specific types of satellites or sensors in a silo," he said. "TLOSS changes this model and allows a large range of government agencies, companies and users to collaborate simultaneously in an open environment accelerating the rate and quality of new capabilities."

The acquisition will also support the Overhead Persistent Infrared (OPIR) Battlespace Awareness Center (OBAC) co-located with the Space Based Infrared System (SBIRS) Mission Control Station located at Buckley AFB Colorado.

