NDSU Football Brothers Brave BBQ Challenge

FARGO, N.D., April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin brothers and North Dakota State University defensive linemen, Will and Eli Mostaert, took a shot at The Piggy BBQ's Zookeeper Food Challenge. At more than 270 lbs. each, these muscular monsters of the midway confidently entered the competition. Did they conquer the 'cue or were they hilariously humbled? Find out by watching this sub-five-minute video. Click Here

About The Piggy BBQ Zookeeper Food Challenge

The Piggy BBQ, with locations in West Fargo, ND; Walker, MN; and Thief River Falls, MN, has launched the food challenge "Zookeeper" that is sure to entice those that truly love to eat. The Piggy BBQ is bringing you a platter full of BBQ goodness that will challenge even the most confident, the bravest, and the hungriest.

Discover The Piggy BBQ Zookeeper Food Challenge

Let's break down what's included in The Piggy BBQ's Zookeeper, to ensure that when you visit you are plenty hungry. Menu items may vary by location, but don't fool yourself into thinking any challenge is easier than the other.

1/2 lb. Pulled Pork

1/2 lb. Smoked Brisket

1/2 lb. Pulled Turkey

Two Sausages of Your Choice

Four Ribs

Eight Bone-In Wings

Eight Ounces of Corkscrew Shrimp You need sides: Asparagus Mac 'n ' Cheese Coleslaw Pork 'n ' Beans

One more thing…

One Piece of Cornbread

If a challenger can tame this beast, they receive a $100 gift card, a T-shirt, and bragging rights!

The owners of The Piggy BBQ, Amie Ysteboe Hopper and Steve Hopper, are excited to submit their food entry into the larger landscape of BBQ challenges across the country. "We wanted to create something fun and unique that would also bring people to the area that want to take on our Zookeeper. We want people to have a good time and create some great memories, and also have some great BBQ! If you don't think this sounds like a lot of food, then you're perfect for the Zookeeper!"

To learn more about The Piggy BBQ

https://www.thepiggylegendarybbq.com/

