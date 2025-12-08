NDUR for Athletes Partners with Boston Public Schools for Second Year to Strengthen Student-Athlete Mental Health & Wellness

Program co-founded by former NBA Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams expands impact across four high schools; semester concludes with community celebration at Dick's House of Sport

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- NDUR, the student-athlete wellness and performance platform co-founded by NBA alumnus and former Rookie of the Year Michael Carter-Williams, today announced the successful completion of its second fall partnership with Boston Public Schools (BPS). The initiative brought NDUR's evidence-based curriculum directly into classrooms and athletic programs, supporting student-athletes in developing resilience, emotional regulation, and a stronger sense of belonging. A first-of-its-kind immersive, interactive program focused on mental health in the country, spearheaded by Carter-Williams.

Throughout the semester, student-athletes from four BPS high school basketball programs participated in NDUR's interactive workshop huddles, guided journaling, and peer-driven storytelling modules. Early program indicators show notable improvement in students' self-reported confidence, stress management, and team connection, reinforcing NDUR's model as a scalable approach to student well-being.

Celebrating Student Leaders

The semester concluded with a culminating event at Dick's House of Sport, where more than 60 student-athletes, coaches, educators, and community partners gathered to recognize program milestones. The event featured:

A keynote message from NDUR Co-Founder Michael Carter-Williams

Recognition of standout student leaders with Certificates of Achievement

Team-building activities focused on storytelling and connection

Leadership Perspectives

"Partnering with BPS this fall reaffirmed how resourceful and resilient Boston's student-athletes truly are," said Darren Orr, President of NDUR. "We're encouraged by the measurable progress we've seen and are committed to expanding NDUR's support across more schools in Boston and throughout Massachusetts."

Dennis Wilson, Head Coach at Madison Park High School, added:

"NDUR made a meaningful impact on our players this season. The sessions helped them understand mindfulness, teamwork, and how to channel their emotions positively. The facilitators connected with our students in a way that allowed them to open up and learn from one another. The lessons will stay with them long after the season."

About NDUR

NDUR is a student-athlete wellness and performance platform designed to foster resilience, belonging, and measurable culture change. Through interactive tools, guided storytelling, and evidence-based exercises, NDUR supports student-athletes' well-being on and off the field. NDUR's community includes more than 300 campuses nationwide.

For more information, visit www.ndurforathletes.health

