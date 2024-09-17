Ndustrial Announces New Chief People Officer to Double Down on its Commitment to People and Performance

Laura MacLachlan will focus on elevating the role of People Operations to accelerate employee development and a culture of collaboration, momentum and performance

RALEIGH, N.C., Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ndustrial today announced the appointment of Laura MacLachlan to the newly formed role of Chief People Officer. In her role, Laura will drive and foster the importance of Ndustrial's performance-based, people-centric values. She will continue to scale the People Operations function to support Ndustrial's award-winning culture and its strategic and ambitious growth initiatives.

Building a company is difficult and Ndustrial strives to create an inclusive environment that actively promotes collaboration and ingenuity across the organization. By focusing key resources on developing employees and sourcing new talent, Ndustrial continues to build on its reputation as an innovator in the energy technology industry.

"There are two things that matter for any business: customer-centric solutions and investment in its people," said Ndustrial Founder and CEO Jason Massey. "We are increasing our commitments to both, and Laura MacLachlan is a strategic addition to the C-suite to ensure we stay innovative in how we build and support our team. Having worked with Laura for many years, I'm confident her leadership will bolster our performance-driven atmosphere that empowers people to do their best work for our customers and their teammates. She led our very first executive offsite planning session in 2018, and we knew then that getting people operations right was so important to our longevity. This is a very proud moment for Ndustrial."

"I'm honored to step into the role of Chief People Officer at Ndustrial," said MacLachlan. "This team authentically embodies and lives our company values every day. It's a powerful momentum-builder for our culture of teamwork, curiosity, and excellence and fuels how we support our customers on their energy and sustainability journeys."

Laura brings nearly 20 years of People Operations strategy and execution, as well as a wealth of experience building high-performance teams and positive workplace cultures. She has deep experience cultivating environments where employees can thrive, collaborate, and innovate. Laura has built a highly successful consulting practice in HR leadership and is a trusted advisor for start-ups across multiple industries nationwide. Prior to starting her consulting firm, she spent the first half of her career in various roles in clinical contract research organizations.

MacLachlan earned a Bachelor of Science in Psychology from Virginia Tech and has maintained her Professional in HR certification from HRCI since 2006.

About Ndustrial

Ndustrial provides software and services to help the $60B industrial market combat inflation and climate change by optimizing energy intensity — the crucial metric of energy, emissions and cost required for one unit of production. By uniting production data with energy usage for some of the most complex, energy-demanding operations in the world, Ndustrial's AI-powered solutions enable smarter energy decisions in real-time. The company has helped customers like Lineage, ABB and W.L. Gore (makers of Gore-Tex) avoid over $100M in energy spend to date. Learn more at ndustrial.io .

